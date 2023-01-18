KEY WEST — For the fourth time in a year, a person has been bitten by a shark while swimming in Florida Keys waters. A swimmer at Fort Zachary Taylor was bitten and taken to the hospital on Jan. 7.

Key West Police Department only released few details of the incident, saying it occurred Saturday, Jan. 8, off the beach near the Naval Air Station Key West property while the man was swimming in Key West Harbor.

