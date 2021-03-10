MONROE COUNTY — United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering free tax preparation for Monroe County residents with limited incomes. Due to the pandemic, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will assist clients remotely in 2021.
The VITA program is designed to help residents complete their annual tax return and ensure that these taxpayers receive every available benefit. VITA volunteer tax preparers are IRS-certified and able to complete simple federal tax returns, including identifying available credits. This service is available to residents with a household income less than $57,000 in 2020 and there is no charge to the taxpayer. More details are available at keysunitedway.org/vita.
“Tax season is often a source of confusion and stress for families,” said Leah Stockton, Keys area president at United Way of Collier and the Keys. “Especially this year, it is critical that taxpayers receive their full refund without paying too much in fees as well as know how unemployment income and other COVID-19 assistance affects their return. With VITA, filers can get that support from our trained volunteers and we can help ensure they keep more of their hard-earned money.”
For more information or questions about the VITA program, residents can email vita@keysunitedway.org or call 305-563-1470.