MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission last week adopted a resolution supporting the state’s appointment of Carla Fry as the new administrator of the local offices of the Florida Department of Health.
Fry has been the director of nursing for the local offices since January 2022. She takes over for Bob Eadie, who will retire March 31.
Fry, a former U.S. Army medic and sergeant, was the director of Nursing and Health Sciences programs at the College of the Florida Keys. Prior to working at CFK, Fry led an accomplished military career that morphed into healthcare and education professions.
After graduating from her Canton, Ohio, high school one year early, she enlisted in the Army as a medic and was soon stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. Fry developed a broad set of skills beyond her primary duties as a medic. They ranged from mechanics to making eyeglasses to field sanitation testing. Her work earned her an Expert Field Medical Badge.
Fry’s high test scores resulted in a seat at the prestigious West Point Preparatory School. After her time at West Point, she transferred to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, where she worked in their health clinic during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. During her time in New York, she helped open a new pediatric hospital for which she earned an U.S. Army commendation medal.
Eadie led the local offices through some of its most difficult years. In addition to overseeing the offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eadie handled several outbreaks in the Keys of the tropical diseases dengue fever and Zika.
Eadie first started with the Florida Department of Health in Tallahassee in 2005, working as the deputy secretary of health for the entire statement department. He came to the Keys in 2007 to serve as the administrator for the Florida Keys offices.
Fry thanked Eadie for his service and called him an “amazing mentor,” who prepared her well, she said.
“The direction we are going in is an amazing one,” Fry said. “We have hired some really wonderful people and we are back at full staff.”
Fry plans to continue doing community outreach and working on various disease testing programs, she said.
“It’s nice to wake up every morning and can’t wait to go to work,” she said.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County recently named Mark Roby as its new director of nursing.
“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Mark Roby to the Monroe County Department of Health,” Fry said. “Mark brings a wealth of experience in executive leadership and nursing to the position. He will be a terrific asset as we continue to enhance public health services throughout the county.”