Carla Fry is the new administrator for the local offices of the Florida Department of Health. Fry takes over for Bob Eadie.

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission last week adopted a resolution supporting the state’s appointment of Carla Fry as the new administrator of the local offices of the Florida Department of Health.

Fry has been the director of nursing for the local offices since January 2022. She takes over for Bob Eadie, who will retire March 31.

