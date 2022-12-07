TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is accepting applications for the recently created Vessel Turn-In Program, a component of Florida’s derelict vessel prevention program.

VTIP is a voluntary program designed to help owners dispose of unwanted, at-risk vessels before they become derelict. Upon approval of an application, VTIP will take a surrendered vessel and dispose of it at no cost to the boat owner. Removing the vessel before it deteriorates can prevent legal ramifications for the vessel owner and will protect Florida’s seagrass resources, marine life and human life, safety and property.