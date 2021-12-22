FLORIDA KEYS — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board last week sent a message to its federal counterparts that the last rule those fishery managers passed on dolphin fish did not go far enough to protect that species.
Dolphin, also known as mahi-mahi, is one of the most sought-after fish to catch and eat in the Florida Keys.
The FWC commission agreed to move forward on a proposal that reduced the recreational bag limit from 10 to five fish per person, and the recreational vessel limit from 60 to 30 fish in Atlantic state waters. The proposal would also prohibit for-hire captains and crew from retaining a dolphin bag limit.
The FWC board will formally vote on the proposal at its March meeting.
The FWC’s vote Thursday, Dec. 16, comes six months after the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, which has jurisdiction in federal waters in the Atlantic, approved a regulation that reduces the vessel limit from 60 to 54 fish per day, but maintained the 10 fish per day bag limit. The original proposal had called for the limit to be reduced to 48 fish.
“We are trying to send a message,” FWC chair Rodney Barreto said.
The FWC plans to reach out to the federal council about the FWC proposal, staff said.
The FWC proposal was supported by two major fishing lobbying groups in the state, the Florida chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association and the American Sportfishing Association.
Florida is seeing the most dramatic decline in harvest, FWC staff said.
In recent years, recreational fishermen have raised concerns about declines in size and abundance of dolphin fish in South Florida, and the FWC has expressed interest in taking a proactive management approach for this fishery.
“What they did does not promote overall conservation for that fishery,” Upper Keys charter boat operator Capt. Jon Reynolds said after the council passed the regulation.
In addition to calling for stiffer daily bag limit reductions and size limits, the council also needs to end or greatly reduce the harvest of the dolphin commercial long-line fishery in the northern portion of the South Atlantic waters, Reynolds said. Also, north of Georgia there is no size limit, but Florida anglers have a 20-inch size limit.
Anglers are putting an “unprecedented level of pressure on that species,” Reynolds said.
Also, FWC staff’s presentation mentioned that changing sea temperature could be impacting the annual dolphin migration off the East Coast, Florida and the Florida Keys.
“(The fish) prefer a water temperature range from 66 to 84 (degrees) F,” FWC staff presentation said. “Catches are tightly linked to water temperature, highest at 75 (degrees). Warming ocean waters and other environmental factors could be impacting the stock.”
Analyses by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute indicate a decline in recreational landings in Florida’s dolphin fishery and fewer larger dolphin harvested in recent years, which is supported by observations from Florida fishermen, the FWC staff report stated.