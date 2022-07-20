FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved or moved forward on several measures last week putting tighter fishing restrictions on two species of grouper and greater amberjack.
The FWC board on Wednesday, July 13, proposed a rule to increase protections for adult Goliath grouper while spawning off Palm Beach and Martin counties. The proposed rule, if approved at the final hearing, would prohibit fishing within 1,000 feet of three Goliath grouper aggregation sites from July 15-Oct. 15 each year. These sites were identified by stakeholders as having the highest density of Goliath grouper within state waters during the spawning season. The three sites are MG 111 and Warrior Reef, Ana Cecilia and Mizpah Wrecks and the Castor and Bud Bar Wrecks
A final rule hearing for Goliath grouper spawning aggregation protections will be presented at a future commission meeting, according to the FWC. For more information, including the July 2022 Commission meeting presentation, visit myfwc.com/commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”
The proposal comes several months after the FWC approved a rule that allows Goliath grouper to be harvested for the first time in roughly 30 years.
Starting in 2023, anglers will be chosen via random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, and a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500 out-of-state residents and $150 fee for in-state residents.
The new regulations set a slot limit of 24 to 36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year. Those obtaining a tag would have to report measurements and other information for research purposes.
Only 50 of the 200 would be allowed to be taken from the Everglades National Park, and no harvest would be allowed from the northernmost point of Martin County through the Atlantic Ocean side of the Florida Keys in order to protect large spawning aggregations. Harvest on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Keys would be allowed. Spearfishing of Goliath grouper will be prohibited.
The FWC also approved changes for gag grouper. The board approved a final rule, effective Jan. 1, 2023, modifying the recreational season for gag grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The recreational season for gag grouper in Gulf state waters will be open Sept. 1 through Nov. 10, according to the FWC.
This modification for gag grouper in Gulf state waters is intended to prevent overfishing, improve stock abundance and help ensure future gag fishing opportunities. This change is consistent with pending regulations in adjacent federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the FWC.
Also, the FWC board issued an executive order to modify the 2022-23 recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The 2022 recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will be open Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and the recreational season modification is consistent with an emergency rule recommended by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Gulf federal waters. Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for greater amberjack would help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of paybacks and seasonal closures.