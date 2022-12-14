PANAMA CITY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agreed recently to move forward on programs and funding designed to combat vessels from becoming derelict and left on the water to sink.
The removal of derelict vessels has become a costly issue in the Florida Keys and has been the source of debate about what is a derelict vessel and what is a person’s home.
The FWC board recently approved a rule amendment allowing local governments to apply for and use grant funding from the agency’s Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program for removal of at-risk/public nuisance vessels. Currently, the FWC’s Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program allows local governments to apply for and use grant funding to remove, destroy and dispose of only derelict vessels, according to the FWC.
A vessel is considered at risk of becoming derelict if any of the following conditions exist: the vessel is taking on or has taken on water without an effective means to dewater, spaces on the vessel that are designed to be enclosed are incapable of being sealed off or remain open to the elements for extended periods of time, the vessel has broken loose or is in danger of breaking loose from its anchor or the vessel is left or stored aground unattended in such a state that would prevent the vessel from getting underway, is listing due to water intrusion, or is sunk or partially sunk, FWC representatives said.
Recent changes to Florida law provide that if a vessel owner is issued three citations within 18 months for the same at-risk condition, the vessel could be declared a public nuisance and may be removed using processes similar to those for derelict vessels, according to the FWC.
“The FWC takes the quality and safety of our waterways very seriously. This change provides a means for vessels to be removed from the water before they become a danger to our public and our environment,” FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton said in a prepared statement.
Removing at-risk/public nuisance vessels before they become derelict will save Florida taxpayers money. Removal costs for vessels still floating are significantly lower than costs for removing sunken derelict vessels. It will help protect Florida’s environment and the boating public. Derelict vessels can cause the destruction of valuable seagrass resources, endanger marine life and pose navigational hazards, according to the FWC.
“Prior to this recent change, we would have had to use our county funds to remove a vessel declared a public nuisance,” said Brittany Burtner, senior administrator of the Monroe County Marine Resources Office. “With this change, we will have the option to apply to the DV (Derelict Vessel) Grant Program instead of relying on our internal funding. ... The DV Grant Program provides a significant amount of funding to our program every year. Hopefully, the majority of vessel owners that are having at-risk citation issues that they do not have the means to remedy will take advantage of FWC’s new VTIP (FWC Vessel Turn In Program). The VTIP program allows vessel owners that have received an at-risk warning or citation to turn their vessel over to the state for removal and destruction at no cost to the owner.”
For information regarding derelict and at-risk vessels, visit myfwc.com/boating and click on “Waterway Management” and “Derelict Vessel Removal Program.”
In addition, the FWC board agreed to seek public input on the effects of vessels stored long-term on the water.
The FWC has retained Atkins Global to conduct a study in Florida to better understand the impacts of long-term stored vessels. Feedback from residents, business owners, visitors and others who use and enjoy Florida’s waters is a crucial part of the research, FWC says.
The intent of the project is to investigate the impacts of long-term stored vessels, those anchored or moored outside of public mooring fields for more than 30 days and those moored within public mooring fields on local and state economies, public safety, public boat ramps, staging docks and public marinas during ,and after significant tropical storm and hurricane events.
Following the study, the FWC would then provide recommendations for appropriate management options for long-term stored vessels to mitigate any identified negative impacts to local communities and the state.
For the purposes of this study, a “long-term stored vessel” is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision of a person capable of operating, maintaining or moving it from one location to another and that has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.
Persons wishing to participate in the study can do so at the vesselstudy.com site. Stakeholder input will be collected through Feb. 10.
The removal of derelict vessels has been an expensive problem in the Keys. In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Keys. In 2021, the county received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. The funds covered the removal costs of 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1432 in April, which modified a previous bill requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days in order to make sure the boats are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
SB 1432 amended regulations the Florida Legislature passed last year that called for 300 new moorings and reduced the number of moorings to 100. The county has selected a potential site for the 100 moorings, which is off Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor. The county just started obtaining permits for the project.