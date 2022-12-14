PANAMA CITY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission temporarily closed the recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf of Mexico state waters for the remainder of the year and set the bag limit for Atlantic shortfin mako at zero, but held off on implementing protection for Goliath grouper during its most recent meeting.
The recreational harvest of lane snapper will reopen on Jan. 1. This action is consistent with the closure of commercial and recreational harvest of lane snapper in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service that was made effective on Nov. 15 to prevent overfishing the stock, according to FWC staff.
For current recreational lane snapper regulations, visit myfwc.com/marine online and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snapper” under “Reef Fish.”
The FWC board approved a rule to set the state waters recreational bag limit for Atlantic shortfin mako at zero to make Florida’s state regulations consistent with federal regulations, address overfishing of shortfin mako and support coordinated United States and international efforts to manage Atlantic shortfin mako. Commercial harvest of shortfin mako is already prohibited in state and federal waters, according to the FWC.
The FWC board passed a motion to postpone decision-making on a rule to increase protections for three Goliath spawning sites off Palm Beach County until next year’s meeting in May, after two fishing organizations complained abut the closure. The postponement will allow staff time to gather more information and public feedback, and adjust the rule as necessary before the next spawning event, FWC board members said. For current recreational Goliath grouper regulations, visit myfwc.com/goliath.
The FWC approved rules creating a no-cost livery permit and adding new topics and requirements for boating safety education courses. The changes align FWC rules with recent legislative changes in order to improve public safety and increase accountability related to liveries. New boating safety education topics are intended to encourage safer operation by boaters, according to FWC staff. A boat livery is a business in which boats are let out for hire or rental, usually on an hourly, daily or weekly basis.
Rule amendments will prohibit liveries from offering a vessel for lease or rent without a livery permit and will create the framework for requesting, receiving and renewing the no-cost livery permit. The rules also establish consequences for violation of the new rules.
New topics being covered in the livery pre-rental and pre-ride instruction include the dangers of passengers sitting in or on areas of the vessel not designed or designated for seating, proper use of an engine cutoff switch, operation of a vessel with people in the water nearby and no-cost livery permits expiring on the birthday of the official agent of the livery requesting the permit.
In addition to changes regarding liveries and pre-rental and pre-ride instruction, new components were also added to the required course curriculum for FWC-approved boating safety education courses.
“These changes are yet another positive step in our efforts to foster a safe and responsible environment for everyone to enjoy the world-class boating Florida has to offer,” FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton said in a prepared statement.
Similar to other boating regulation changes, FWC law enforcement officers will take an educational approach for affected stakeholders for approximately six months after the rules go into effect.
For information on liveries, visit myfwc.com/boating and click on “Boating Regulations” and then open the “Liveries (Boat/Rental Facilities)” and click on “Frequently Asked Questions.”