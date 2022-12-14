FWC logo

PANAMA CITY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission temporarily closed the recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf of Mexico state waters for the remainder of the year and set the bag limit for Atlantic shortfin mako at zero, but held off on implementing protection for Goliath grouper during its most recent meeting.

The recreational harvest of lane snapper will reopen on Jan. 1. This action is consistent with the closure of commercial and recreational harvest of lane snapper in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service that was made effective on Nov. 15 to prevent overfishing the stock, according to FWC staff.