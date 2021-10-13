ST. AUGUSTINE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved a draft regulation to allow the harvest of Goliath grouper, which has been closed since 1990.
The FWC board will vote on a final rule at a meeting in the coming months.
The FWC board last week voted in favor of allowing harvest, despite an overwhelmingly number of speakers against the proposal.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 16 people spoke against and four in favor. However, the FWC has accepted 8,000 comments on this issue in roughly the past three years, when the FWC board last took up the issue.
The FWC board approved a draft rule that allows the harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year, up 100 from when first proposed three years ago. Anglers would be chosen via a random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, and a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500. The proposal sets a slot limit of 20 to 36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year.
Those obtaining a tag would have to report measurements and other information for research purposes.
Only 50 of the 200 would be allowed to be taken from the Everglades National Park and no harvest would be allowed from the northernmost point of Martin County through the Atlantic Ocean side of the Florida Keys in order to protect large spawning aggregations. Harvest on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Keys would be allowed.
Goliath groupers are big draw for scuba divers and snorkelers, and concerns were raised at the meeting about science not supporting reopening at this time and the fish containing too much mercury. A successful stock assessment has not been completed on Goliath groupers in at least 20 years.
Several divers and the representative of the largest diving industry group, DEMA, says the population has not recovered enough and there are not enough breeding fish to support a harvest at this time.
“There will be a dramatic impact,” said Bob Harris, who represented DEMA at the meeting.
Several divers from the Palm Beach area told the FWC board that divers from outside of the state book trips months in advance to see the large concentrations of the fish while they spawn, and the numbers in the concentrations have diminished in recent years. Shana Phelan, of the Palm Beach Dive Association, said that 65,000 people signed a petition in opposition to reopening the fishery.
Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant lobbied the board not to reopen the fishery, citing negative environmental and economic impacts.
The divers, including Key Largo veteran diver Capt. Spencer Slate, argued that studies have shown the fish is worth far more alive to the dive industry than dead to the fishing industry.
However, anglers complained on Wednesday that there are too many Goliath and the FWC should reopen the fishery on a limited basis.
Bill George, who lives on the west coast of Florida, spoke in favor of reopening the fishery, calling the allowed amount a “small number of fish.” He wanted the fishery reopened to spearfishing as well, but the draft rule prohibits it.
Trip Aukeman, who represented the fishing group Coastal Conservation Association, also spoke in favor of the FWC draft rule, but wanted the tag fee dropped from $500.
In May, the board was split on the reopening the fishery when it last discussed the issue, but voted unanimously in favor of the proposal last week.
FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, of Key West, proposed reopening the fishery and said the time is now to allow for a limited harvest.
“It’s time to make a little bit of a change,” Spottswood said. “I refuse to believe that anyone thought back then when we closed it, it would be closed forever. ... It is time.”