FLORIDA KEYS — State fishery managers balked at a proposal to implement a tag system for the annual two-day spiny lobster mini-season and limit the number of divers who could participate in the event in the Florida Keys.
The Keys environmental group Last Stand proposed creating a tag system to curb divers from illegal multi-tripping and exceeding the bag limit of six lobsters a day. The group also proposed limiting the number of divers who could hunt for lobsters during the sport season to reduce the impact on coral heads and other important habitat and on residents’ quality of life.
The executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association and several Florida Keys residents spoke at last Thursday’s Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting to support the initiative. Several people from outside of the Keys who spoke during the meeting said they did not want any new restrictions and that coming to the Keys for the sport season has been a longtime tradition for many families.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron addressed the FWC board, giving it an update on a mini-season working group she and others started to try to address safety, quality-of-life and multi-tripping concerns by residents.
She also told the FWC commissioners that the Monroe County Tourist Development Council is creating an educational brochure and video for lobster mini-season, which is the last Wednesday and Thursday in July. This year, that is July 28-29.
Last Stand member Ann Olsen told the commission that the “overall impression (about mini-season) is there is too much mayhem” and the event is no longer necessary because the Keys is subject to year-round tourism and doesn’t need events to bring in tourists during the summer months.
Many divers are multi-tripping, boaters are driving too fast and striking sea turtles, and divers are damaging coral and other habitat in their quest for six lobsters, Olsen said. She lobbied for a tagging and limited entry program.
Former Monroe County Tax Collector Danise Henriquez also pushed for a tagging system and limited entry program, citing some of the same concerns as Olsen.
The FWC resisted implementing a tagging system and making other changes. The tagging proposal would be “cost prohibitive” and problematic to “get the tags out in a timely matter,” said Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West attorney and developer.
FWC commissioners said some of these issues could be dealt with by existing law enforcement efforts and through education.
“I really think education is a big part of this, not just in the Keys but across the state,” Commissioner Mike Sole said. “We need to educate visitors on being respectful of the resource.”
FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto voiced confidence in FWC and Monroe County law enforcement to catch people and punish them for violating bag limits and other resource violations.
Barreto specifically credited Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward and his staff’s effort in prosecuting marine resource cases.
“He does an awesome job and his prosecutors are great,” Barreto said. “They do a herculean job prosecuting.”
Florida needs “56 more” state attorneys like Ward who understand the importance of these cases, he said.