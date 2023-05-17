FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation created seven new anchoring areas with rules in the Middle and Lower Keys last Wednesday and discussed expanding those areas to the Upper Keys as well.
The FWC board also moved forward on new rules for snook and amberjack but balked at new conservation measures for Goliath grouper.
The seven designated “anchoring limitation areas” are from Marathon to Key West, “with maximum allowable vessel drafts for anchoring areas.” The anchoring areas are located near Fleming Key, Sigsbee, Garrison Bight flats and Cow Key Channel off Key West; Niles Channel off the Lower Keys, Bahia Honda off Big Pine Key; and Boot Key in Marathon.
Last year, the Florida Legislature passed legislation designating Monroe County as an anchoring limitation area and requiring vessels to pull anchor, move and re-anchor in a new location at least once every 90 days if they are within 10 miles of a public mooring field or designated anchoring area.
The FWC, after consultation with Monroe County government and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, is required to establish designated anchoring areas throughout the county with a specified maximum vessel draft identified for each area, according to the state rules.
The seven proposed areas have been identified as having appropriate bottom composition and depth to allow for safe anchorage while minimizing impacts to natural resources.
The FWC sought public comment on the designated anchoring area boundaries, locations and maximum allowable drafts for the proposed anchoring areas and, as of mid-April, received feedback from approximately 20 people indicating a “general disapproval for the establishment of anchoring areas,” an FWC memo for Wednesday’s agenda item stated.
“Online comments included sentiments both for and against the requirement for boaters to move their vessels every 90 days, the lack of mooring facilities and dinghy access to the anchoring areas and generally against additional anchoring restrictions,” the memo stated.
However, FWC staff has created the designated areas, because “establishing maximum allowable drafts for these anchoring areas and prohibiting grounding within them will protect important natural resources,” staff’s memo stated.
For the Key West area, the state Legislature agreed to hold off enforcing the requirement of having the boaters move every 90 days until 100 more moorings were added to the city’s mooring field off Fleming Key. In the state budget, the Legislature approved giving the Monroe County government $1.6 million to pay for the expansion.
The county’s selection committee met on April 26 and reviewed and scored the respondents to the request for proposals for the planning and permitting of the Man of War Harbor, which is adjacent to the Key West mooring field, and a proposed mooring field in Boca Chica Basin off Stock Island, said Brittany Burtner, who oversees the county’s Marine Resources Division.
Burtner expects to have an agenda item at the next Monroe County Commission meeting to approve the selection of the highest-ranked respondent and anticipated bringing a contract before the commission at the June meeting for execution, she said.
At last week’s FWC meeting, Burtner spoke in support of the anchoring rules and gave the FWC estimates on how much as been spent on state boater improvement funds, which has been upward of $600,000 in recent years, she said. She called the marine environment an essential part of the Keys life and there has been a “significant environmental damage” to the reef and seagrass.
Chairman Rodney Barreto asked if the program was going to expand to the Upper Keys, and Maj. Rob Beaton, who oversees the FWC’s Boating and Waterways Division, responded the agency has started discussions with Islamorada and is considering expanding the program, but wanted “to let the dust settle” and see how the program works in these areas before expanding it to the Upper Keys.
Executive Director
The FWC voted to appoint Col. Roger Young to the position of executive director. He replaces Eric Sutton, former executive director, who retired last December. Barreto touted Young’s leadership and experience with challenging conservation issues.
“Colonel Young’s leadership is second to none, and I’m confident that he will do a fantastic job leading the agency,” Barreto said. “As executive director, he will take the FWC to the next level.”
While growing up in Miami, Young spent a lot of time on the water fishing and enjoying the outdoors. After high school, he attended Florida State University, receiving his degree in social science with an emphasis in environmental studies. Young then returned to South Florida, and it was there he realized he could do something he loved while also protecting the resources that were important to him, and he applied with the Florida Marine Patrol, a precursor agency to today’s FWC.
Shortly after the FWC was created, Young continued to be promoted through the ranks in the southwest region. He spent 24 years there and served as regional commander for the last six until promoting to colonel in June 2021.
Young is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Academy and the FDLE Senior Leadership Program.
Young’s appointment as executive director will now go to the Florida Senate for confirmation.
Goliath grouper
The FWC commissioners suspended proposed rule-making discussions on protecting Goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites off Palm Beach and Martin counties with no plans to resume, despite previously telling the public it would put such protections in place after it agreed to reopen the Goliath grouper fishery to limited harvesting. The areas that were under discussion are catch-and-release fishing only. Harvest from these sites is prohibited.
In March 2022, the FWC board agreed to reopen the Goliath grouper fishery, which had been closed to harvest since 1990. The proposal was pushed by Key West-based FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood. Starting in 2023, anglers were chosen via random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, and a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500 out-of-state residents and $150 fee for in-state residents.
The new regulations set a slot limit of 24-36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year. Those obtaining a tag have to report measurements and other information for research purposes.
Only 50 of the 200 are allowed to be taken from the Everglades National Park, and no harvest would be allowed from the northernmost point of Martin County through the Atlantic Ocean side of the Florida Keys in order to protect large spawning aggregations.
Harvest on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Keys is allowed.
Snook
The FWC board proposed new management regions and regulation changes for snook. The proposed new regions takes into account local differences in the fishery. The proposed rule changes establishes nine management regions across the state for snook. Most of the regions have similar or the same rules, except for Charlotte Harbor, which the FWC established a two-fish vessel limit and included September in the summer season closure.
“This adaptive, holistic approach to fisheries management is the key to conserving our fisheries for future generations,” Barreto said. “On behalf of the commission, I want to encourage anglers and anyone interested in the future of snook in Florida to get involved and share your valuable feedback with FWC staff.”
Amberjack changes
The FWC board approved a rule to modify recreational and commercial regulations for greater amberjack in Atlantic state waters. The board agreed to reduce the commercial size limit by 2 inches, from 36 to 34 inches fork length; reduce the import size limit statewide similarly, establish a recreational spawning season closure in April that is consistent with the current federal commercial closure and remove outdated commercial language.
A recent stock assessment found the South Atlantic greater amberjack stock is not overfished or undergoing overfishing. Last year, the South Atlantic Council approved changes for greater amberjack, including increasing quotas and modifying commercial and recreational management changes. Cooperative greater amberjack management between Atlantic state and federal waters is necessary to provide additional harvest opportunities, conservation benefits and help ensure the stock remains sustainable for the future.
The greater amberjack regulations in Atlantic state waters will go into effect at a later date once pending federal regulations have been implemented by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.