MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved funding to remove numerous derelict vessels from Florida Keys waters.
The FWC announced recently that it had granted funding to the Monroe County government for the removal of 27 derelict vessels in locations throughout the Upper and Lower Keys through the Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program, according to the FWC
Six derelict vessels already have been removed, with the process continuing during the next six months for the remaining 21 vessels, according to the FWC. The FWC is currently reviewing an additional grant request for 30 more derelict vessels throughout Monroe County.
More derelict vessels are removed from Monroe County each year than any other area of the state. As of January 2022, the FWC had documented more than 150 derelict vessels within Monroe County in its derelict vessel database.
“Derelict vessels pose a serious navigational and environmental hazard,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC Boating and Waterways Section leader. “These vessels harm valuable seagrass resources and marine life. Derelict vessels also pose a public safety risk and property hazard as they often drift beneath the surface of the water or block navigable waterways.”
The FWC makes every effort to work with vessel owners to have them either remove the vessel from state waters or return it to non-derelict status. However, when a derelict vessel is not removed or brought into compliance by the owner, after due process, the FWC works with county or city partners to remove it.
Grant funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year is available to local governments for derelict vessel removal grants. The FWC Derelict Vessel Final Removal Funding Opportunity Program application and guidelines can be downloaded at myfwc.com/dvgrant.
Monroe County’s Marine Resources Derelict Vessel Program removes an average of 60 derelict vessels each year in partnership with the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement and pre-qualified marine contractors. In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Keys.
“Removal of these vessels results in significant safety improvements in recreational boating access and recovery of sensitive marine habitats,” said Monroe County Marine Resources Administrator Celia Hitchins.
In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. These grant funds provided the removal costs associated with 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Given the high number of derelict vessels, the state Legislature passed a law last year requiring that boats within a mile of Key West Harbor, not in a managed mooring field, be moved every 90 days to prove they are not derelict or in danger of becoming derelict.
However, state lawmakers and some Key Westers raised concerns about live-aboard vessels being affordable housing, and the bill was amended to require that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the law can be implemented.
County leaders and FWC board member Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer, contended 300 moorings was too many and would never be accomplished.
After months of talks between the city of Key West and Monroe County government, Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, has sponsored a bill for this legislative session to amend the anchoring law and requiring only 100 moorings be placed within a mile of Key West.
The bills are House Bill 1065 and Senate Bill 1432.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed each year at an annual cost of $240,000, according to the FWC. The funds to pay for the removal come from local vessel registration fees, which could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 showed just how large the derelict vessel issue was with 1,600 damaged vessels having to be removed in the Keys following the storm, according to the FWC.
To report a derelict vessel, contact the FWC Division of Law Enforcement at 888-404-FWCC.