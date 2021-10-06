MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a virtual public workshop on a bill the Florida Legislature passed this year requiring live-aboard boaters to move their vessels every 90 days.
FWC staff is finalizing a date for the workshop, but plans call for it to held in the coming weeks. The workshop will include a presentation of the new law and an overview of the anchoring issue in the Florida Keys, FWC board member and Key West developer Robert Spottswood said.
The Legislature passed the anchoring law because the Monroe County has spent $2.6 million since 2008 removing vessels that have either sunk or become derelict. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
The workshop comes as Spottswood and Monroe County commissioners and staff continue to lobby state officials and legislators to reduce the number of moorings that are required to be placed before the law can go into effect.
Last legislative session, legislators amended the bill to require that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the law could take effect.
Spottswood and county staff have been in contact with state Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, who chairs a Senate environmental committee, on the anchoring law and their request to reduce the number of moorings.
Last month, Albritton, who was instrumental in the law's passage, came to Key West and toured local anchorages to gain a better understanding of the issue.
Spottswood contended that 300 moorings are too many, arguing the number should be reduced to about 100. He and others toured the waters a mile around Key West and determined there are fewer than 100 vessels permanently anchored outside managed mooring fields within a mile of Key West, he said. He called 300 new moorings a “big lift” for the county.
However, Jack White, who lives on his boat in a managed mooring field operated by the U.S. Navy off Boca Chica, formed the Florida Keys Boaters Association and lobbied state legislators to include the 300 new moorings.
White argued the 300 requirement should remain in place because live-aboard boats are a critical form of affordable housing in the Keys, and the need for more moorings is going to continue to grow ias more people buy boats and the cost of housing continues to increase in the Keys. The Keys have been facing an affordable housing crisis for years and employers are struggling to find and retain workers.
White met with Albritton when he came to Key West and lobbied him on the need for more moorings. White said Spottswood and others did not take into consideration all areas where people permanently anchor and that 175 to 180 is a better estimate of how many boats are anchored permanently within a mile of Key West.
“There has been a huge explosion in people buying boats,” White said. “Decreasing the number of moorings is a bad idea. They should keep the number the Legislature agreed to.”