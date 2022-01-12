FLORIDA — State fishery managers are hosting public virtual workshops this week to take input on their plan to reopen the Goliath grouper fishery, which has been closed to harvest since 1990.
In October, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board unanimously approved a draft rule that allows the harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year, up the 100 first proposed three years ago. Anglers would be chosen via random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, and a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500.
The proposal sets a slot limit of 20 to 36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year. Those obtaining a tag would have to report measurements and other information for research purposes.
Only 50 of the 200 would be allowed to be taken from the Everglades National Park, and no harvest would be allowed from the northernmost point of Martin County through the Atlantic Ocean side of the Florida Keys in order to protect large spawning aggregations. Harvest on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Keys would be allowed.
The FWC board is slated to vote again in March on the final rule for implementation. The FWC is taking input during online workshops on the reopening, which has divided the fishing community and pitted anglers and conservationists against some anglers. The first was at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, and the second is scheduled for noon Thursday, Jan. 13.
Information on how to participate can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3wdwsutf.
The proposal to reopen the fishery to harvest was put forth by Key West-based FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, who has said his staff has told him that harvesting 200 Goliath grouper a year won't impact the species' recovery.
"Staff is comfortable with a limited take of 200," said Spottswood, who said he plans to participate in one or both workshops.
The FWC is considering making some changes to the draft rule, including moving the northernmost closed boundary to include the waters off Martin County, Spottswood said. The FWC is also reconsidering the minimum allowed harvest size.
Goliath groupers are a big draw for scuba divers and snorkelers, and divers and dive organizations raised concern about not enough science to supporting reopening the fishery at this time and the fish containing too much mercury for consumption. A successful stock assessment has not been completed on Goliath groupers in at least the past 20 years.
At the October FWC meeting, several divers and the representatives of the largest diving industry group, DEMA, said the population has not recovered enough and there are not enough breeding fish to allow a harvest at this time.
“There will be a dramatic impact,” said Bob Harris, who represented DEMA at the meeting.
Divers from the Palm Beach area told the FWC board that divers from outside of the state book trips months in advance to see the large concentrations of the fish while they spawn, and the numbers in the concentrations have diminished in recent years. Shana Phelan, of the Palm Beach Dive Association, said that 65,000 people signed a petition in opposition to reopening the fishery.
Key Largo veteran diver Spencer Slate argued at the October meeting that studies have shown the fish is worth far more alive to the dive industry than dead to the fishing industry.
Following the October meeting in St. Augustine, Lower Keys commercial spear fisherman Don DeMaria called on the FWC board members to change their mind.
"The St. Augustine meeting was nothing more than the dog-and-pony show required to get public input," DeMaria wrote in an email to the FWC. "In the past, many of us worked closely with the commission on conservation issues such as fish traps, Goliath grouper protection, marine reserves and the Marine Life Rule. However, I now find myself along with well-known conservationists such as Jean Michel Cousteau, Sylvia Earle and many others working against the commission and staff. It is an uncomfortable and extremely unfortunate situation."
Some anglers, however, have complained that there are too many Goliath and the FWC should reopen the fishery on a limited basis.
Bill George, who lives on the west coast of Florida, spoke at the October meeting in favor of reopening the fishery, calling the allowed amount a “small number of fish.” He wanted the fishery reopened to spearfishing as well, but the draft rule prohibits it.
Trip Aukeman, who represented the fishing group Coastal Conservation Association, also spoke in favor of the FWC draft rule at the October meeting, but wanted the tag fee dropped from $500.
In its last presentation, FWC staff admitted “the population could not be assessed through a traditional stock assessment,” but the available information about stock rebuilding in the U.S. has informed how the Goliath population is categorized, FWC staff said.
In 2006, NOAA Fisheries removed Goliath groupers from their Species of Special Concern list when a status report showed a significant increase in abundance in the U.S. population, with Goliath re-establishing themselves in their historical range, FWC staff stated.
Goliath has never been listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. In 2018, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, an independent organization, improved its listing of Goliath from “critically endangered” to “vulnerable” on its Red List of Threatened Species, according to FWC staff.
However, some leading researchers of Goliath grouper, including Florida marine biologists Chris Koenig and Chris Malinowski, contend the science does not support reopening the fishery.
The numbers of Goliath grouper populations dropped dramatically in cold weather events in 2008 and 2010, and the populations have been declining since 2010, Malinowski said. Also, the fish are impacted by red tides, which have become a severe problem on the west coast of Florida, Malinowski and Koenig said.
The FWC staff did not take into account data from the Great Goliath Grouper Count and some data from Key Largo-based Reef Environmental Education Foundation’s fish surveys, Koenig and Malinowski added.
The juvenile Goliath groupers’ habitat have been reduced to one-tenth of its historical amount, Koenig said.