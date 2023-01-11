FLORIDA — Monroe County is one of seven Florida counties the state is studying to determine the impacts of long-term stored vessels and is seeking public input.

For the purposes of this study, a “long-term stored vessel” is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision or control of a person capable of operating, maintaining or moving it from one location to another and which has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.

