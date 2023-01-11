FLORIDA — Monroe County is one of seven Florida counties the state is studying to determine the impacts of long-term stored vessels and is seeking public input.
For the purposes of this study, a “long-term stored vessel” is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision or control of a person capable of operating, maintaining or moving it from one location to another and which has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.
The study will investigate whether, and to what extent, such vessels contribute to the number of derelict and abandoned boats on Florida’s waters. The evaluation will explore the impacts — before and after tropical storm and hurricane events — that these vessels have on local and state economies, public safety, public boat ramps, staging docks, and marinas and the environment, organizers of the study said.
The state-contracted firm handling the study has created an online survey at vesselstudy.com so boaters and the general public can comment on what impacts stored vessels have on Florida’s waters. The comments will be placed on the website, and there is also a Crowd Source map on the site so people can see comments from specific areas.
People have until Feb. 10 to comment publicly and complete the online survey.
“At this time, we are still going through the list of survey respondents who have volunteered to be interviewed in-depth, but we know that there is at least one person from Monroe County Marine Resources on the list,” said Janet Luce, who is part of the study team for Atkins, the private engineering and consulting firm handling the the study. “Responses are still coming in, and we are continuing to monitor them to ensure that we speak with a broad cross-section of stakeholders. It is important that we collect data from a variety of people representing diverse groups so that we can make informed recommendations.”
The study will be sent to the governor, Florida Speaker of the House, Florida Senate president and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by December 2023 to provide recommendations for appropriate management options for long-term stored vessels to mitigate any identified negative impacts to local communities and the state.
The 2019 Florida Legislature instructed the FWC to conduct a study identifying how local communities and the state are impacted by long-term storage of private vessels on public waterways. The objectives of the study are specified in a state law. That law directs Atkins to determine the extent to which long term storage of vessels at anchor may lead to more derelict vessels, and if so, what are the management recommendations to address the issue.
The statute also call for analyzing the impacts during and after tropical storm/hurricane events that long-term stored vessels have on local and state economies, public safety, public boat ramps, staging docks and marinas, and the environment.
In addition to Monroe County, Bay, Brevard, Duval, Lee, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties have also been selected for study.