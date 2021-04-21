KEY LARGO — Some military veterans may be experiencing the ongoing pandemic crisis through the scope of prior wartime theaters. These servicemen and women are among the communities most vulnerable and for whom Jessie Vandergriff, a Coral Shores High School senior working toward the Girl Scouts Gold Award, has aimed to serve.
“I want to make sure everyone is aware that there are people out there still having a hard time. There are people who were struggling before the pandemic and now that everyone is struggling, it’s easy to forget about the ones who have been,” Vandergriff said. “This is why I wanted to do something for our veterans and military personnel.”
Vandergriff has steadily increased her Girl Scout cookie customer base over the last 13 years in the program. With the help of local donors she collected enough cash for 100 boxes of cookies as part of the Hometown Heroes program. She then actively sought veterans in the community.
“It was initially difficult because a lot of the veteran community outreach services have been put on hold because of the pandemic. Then we found John Donnelly,” she said.
As a retired U.S. Marine and Purple Heart recipient, Donnelly is well-known for his advocacy on behalf of local veterans. Due to COVID-19 and many veterans being especially vulnerable, Donnelly delivered the 25 boxes individually as the opportunity arose.
“I was able to contact wounded veterans and ones that just retired. These cookies came from a very grateful girl. Jessie felt the calling to show her appreciation for our service to the country. That was the focus of her mission,” Donnelly said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has left hardly anyone unscathed, it’s taken a toll on veterans.
“It’s hit guys and gals hard who may not be certain on their feet. Then they’ve been closing different portions of hospitals, programs and clinics down, there’s nowhere for them to turn,” Donnelly said. “With future leaders like Jessie, she sets a magnificent example of a model citizen of how to be involved in your community in a compassionate and honorable way. Above all, the veterans that received the cookies were truly touched.”
The majority of the distributed Girl Scout cookies were Thin Mints, according to Vandergriff, but Donnelly has a particular favorite.
“The Samoas have me in their spell,” he said. “They’ve come out with a lot of new ones but the Samoas have me. I was discussing what our favorite cookie is with the veterans. It brought a little laughter and joy in their lives. We’ll always remember Jessie for her kindness.”
Combat injuries and old age aren’t kind to veterans, according to Donnelly. He recommends self-love, self-care, exercise and an occasional Girl Scout cookie.
Vandergriff also delivered 50 boxes of cookies in March to Naval Air Station Key West Command Master Chief Jessee Hess and a dozen boxes to her uncle in Michigan who retired from the Air Force.
This is the last year for Vandergriff as a Girl Scout. Before graduating from high school this spring, she aims to earn the Gold Award, which she’s been working on for the last few years.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA. Only about 5% of Girl Scouts earn the honor.
As an Upper Keys Little League baseball player for nine years, Vandergriff chose as a Girl Scout project to install bullpens at the Harry Harris Park ballfield last year as part of the 2017 Hurricane Irma rebuild. Bullpens hadn’t existed at the park before and while the plans took about a year and the actual construction only a few days, Vandergriff used troop fund money that she had been raising since 2008.
To complete her Gold Award project, Vandergriff must raise $5,000 for the Upper Keys Little League board to be used as a resiliency fund for emergencies. She’s nearing the halfway mark and hopes to complete it before leaving for Florida State University.
To sponsor Vandergriff toward her Gold Award goal, email her at conch4334@gmail.com.