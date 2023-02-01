HOMESTEAD — State and federal officials gathered last Thursday to celebrate the latest joint Everglades restoration project to uncork freshwater flow bottled up by a road.

The South Florida Water Management District, in cooperation with the National Park Service, will make modifications to the Old Ingraham Highway inside Everglades National Park to reduce impediments blocking the flow of freshwater through Taylor Slough and into Florida Bay, where it is needed to balance salinity levels and promote ecological health.