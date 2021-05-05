TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to suspend all remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed by communities across the state, signing into law on Monday freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic — including mask mandates, limitations on business operations and the shuttering of schools.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” DeSantis said Monday, “but I think this creates a structure that’s going to be a little bit more respectful, I think, of people’s businesses jobs, schools and personal freedom.”
He said he would sign executive order to begin implementing some of the provisions of the new law, which doesn’t go into effect until July 1.
However, Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger speculated the legislation only deals with preempting emergency orders not ordinances. The county and the city of Key West instituted mask ordinances, not orders.
Shillinger had not yet seen the governor’s order when contacted for comment on Monday. Shillinger had only read newspaper accounts of the governor’s move to preempt local governments, so he was not sure if the governor’s actions will impact Florida Keys governments’ COVID-19 rules.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said Monday she was waiting for Shillinger to review the executive order before commenting.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston criticized DeSantis’ move and said when hurricanes hit the Florida Keys, officials in Tallahassee often don’t know the extent of the storm damage. She said taking power away from local authorities to protect their citizens “absolutely is insane.”
“I don’t even know what to say anymore. It’s just one more power grab from Tallahassee,” she said.
Marathon Mayor Luis Gonzalez had also read news accounts about the governor’s announcements but had not heard anything official when contracted for comment.
“We are going to continue to stress that vaccines are important,” Gonzalez said. “Masks should be up to local businesses. People should use what they are comfortable with. If that means a mask, then do it.”
Some mayors, particularly those aligned with the Democratic Party, decried Republican-led preemptions as a power grab against local government’s ability to control a potential resurgence of the coronavirus but also restrict their ability to respond to future public health emergencies.
“It feels like he’s spiking the ball on the 10-yard line,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, whose city is within a county that was among the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. “He’s been following political ideology more than science during this whole pandemic.”
The law codifies much of the actions DeSantis had already taken, including preempting local governments from enforcing mask mandates, but it also would give the governor — DeSantis and those after him — broad authority during future public health crises to set aside local edicts that do not conform to those issued by the state.
Keeping such measures in place, the Republican governor said during a news conference, undermines confidence in the coronavirus vaccines.
“Folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point,” DeSantis said, “are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in the science.”
Even as DeSantis advertised the move as a way to protect businesses and workers hurt by pandemic-related shutdowns and business restrictions, the new law would also ban businesses from requiring patrons to show proof vaccinations in order to get service.
The ban was already in place under an executive order he signed in late March. That order also barred government entities from issuing so-called “vaccine passports.”
The law also directs state health officials to draft a public health emergency management plan to serve as a template for future outbreaks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.