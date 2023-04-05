TALLAHASSEE — State legislation to save extra building allocations awarded to the cities of Marathon and Islamorada were placed into a statewide affordable housing bill that was signed by the governor last Wednesday, after being approved by the state Senate and the House of Representatives earlier this month.
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on March 29 to announce the bill’s signing.
“Being able to have folks who are teachers, police officers, firefighters and all of these important things, you can’t do it if they have to drive an hour or an hour and a half to work every day,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “We want people to live in the community where they are working.”
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units each to be used to build affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants would be required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, Keys residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated Florida Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon and prohibits new allocations if all residents are not able to evacuate within a 24-hour window.
The court ruled the city of Key West could keep its allocation because its state-approved land-use plan was different than those of Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County. The county has yet to formally apply for a share of the new units.
After the ruling, Marathon and Islamorada officials began working on proposals to change state law to mirror Key West so the cities, and possibly the county, could acquire the units.
That language was first proposed as its own bill, but since the 60-day session of the Florida Legislature started in early March, the proposal was folded into S.B. 102, which is a statewide bill designed to bring more affordable housing to Florida.