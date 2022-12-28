TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to overhaul the state’s property insurance system, but the new law does little to bring relief or help to homeowners and could make the situation worse, according to the Florida Keys’ main insurance watchdog group.
Like another special session on property insurance earlier this year, the legislation approved by the Florida Legislature two weeks ago appears to benefit the insurance companies immediately, not individual property owners. There is no premium relief or rate reduction provisions in the bill drafted by the Legislature’s Republican leaders and DeSantis’ staff.
When asked by committee members and speakers when and by how much these legislative efforts to bolster the insurance market will reduce individual premiums, the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, did not have an answer. Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier said in committee that they will be more likely to mitigate further rate increases, rather than lower rates.
Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe (FIRM) has been battling the state’s nonprofit insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., which carries an overwhelming number of policies in the Keys, on rate increases for years. FIRM Board President Mel Montagne cited a series of issues in the bill that would be detrimental to Keys policy-holders.
The bill takes second-home owners out of running for annual caps on rates, Montagne said. The bill also requires homeowners to have flood insurance if they want to keep Citizens insurance policies, even if the homes are elevated above of the floodplain, Montagne said.
“If my home is elevated, why I am obligated to have flood insurance?” Montagne said. “I am not happy with it. Second homes are being taken out of the glide path. They (Citizens) want to operate as a normal insurance company and it isn’t.”
By contrast, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents the Keys, seemed pleased with the legislation.
“I’m proud to have supported Senate Bill 2A,” she wrote in a statement. “This legislation is absolutely essential if we are going to start attracting private insurance and reinsurance capital back to Florida, which will give consumers more property insurance choices and access to more competitive rates.”
The bill creates a taxpayer-funded $1 billion reinsurance fund to benefit private insurance companies, which is coverage they buy to help ensure they can pay out claims. It also provides companies with greater protection from litigation and compels some customers to leave the state-created insurer if another company offers a policy up to 20% more expensive than Citizens. As a benefit for homeowners, it also would force insurers to respond more promptly to claims and increase state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes.
The proposal was put forth during the GOP-led Legislature’s second special session this year aimed at stabilizing the state’s property insurance market.
“We have an overall bill here that in my opinion is absolutely historic,” said Barry Gilway, Citizens president, CEO and executive director. “It is the start of a major change in the property insurance market in Florida. It will draw capital back into the Florida marketplace. It won’t happen overnight, but it will happen a lot sooner than people think.”
Florida has struggled to control rising property insurance costs and hold onto insurers in a market where natural disasters weigh heavily on the cost of business. The session comes after Hurricane Ian smashed into the southwest coast in late September and caused a projected $40 billion to $70 billion in insured losses.
The bill, which builds on insurance legislation passed in May, is not expected to immediately lower rates for policyholders, which has drawn criticism from Democrats. Backers of the bill argue that it is meant to stabilize the market, which then could result in lower rates through future competition.
“As we look forward, and as these reforms take place and work their way through the rate-making process, I absolutely believe it will drive their costs down,” Boyd said. “While it might not happen today, I absolutely believe we will have rate relief as we move forward in the future.”
Average annual premiums have risen to more than $4,200 in Florida, which is triple the national average. About 13% of homeowners in the state don’t have property insurance, compared to the national average of 7%, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a research organization funded by the insurance industry.
“Homeowners in Florida are being crushed right now by the cost of housing, and insurance costs are a major part of that,” said state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg. “Any action that does not address the instability and costs to the consumer and does not provide meaningful near term relief for policyholders, I believe falls short of our goals.”
Senate Democrats filed a round of amendments to the bill and peppered Boyd with detailed questions about the state of the insurance market, insurance litigation and various elements of the complex proposal. Republicans rejected the Democratic amendments following several hours of debate and eventually approved the legislation.
The insurance industry has seen two straight years of net underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion annually in Florida. Six insurers have gone insolvent this year, while others are leaving the state.
The insurance industry says litigation is partly to blame. Loopholes in Florida law, including fee multipliers that allow attorneys to collect higher fees for property insurance cases, have made Florida an excessively litigious state, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute has said.
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has said the state accounts for 76% of the nation’s homeowners’ insurance lawsuits, but just 9% of all homeowners insurance claims.
The legislation would remove “one-way” attorney fees for property insurance, which require property insurers to pay the attorney fees of policyholders who successfully sue over claims, while shielding policyholders from paying insurers’ attorney fees when they lose.
Attorneys groups have argued that the insurance industry is at fault for refusing to pay out claims and that policyholders sue as a last resort. The alternative, arbitration, tilts in favor of insurance companies, they say.
“Is the answer punishing the people of Florida? They’re not going to have any chance to oppose a decision an insurance company makes unless they’re independently wealthy,” Ron Haynes, a Tampa attorney speaking for the Florida Justice Association, told the House Appropriations Committee. “Insurance should be a blanket of coverage and not a blanket that smothers you.”
Staff writer Timothy O’Hara and The Associated Press contributed to this report.