TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to overhaul the state’s property insurance system, but the new law does little to bring relief or help to homeowners and could make the situation worse, according to the Florida Keys’ main insurance watchdog group.

Like another special session on property insurance earlier this year, the legislation approved by the Florida Legislature two weeks ago appears to benefit the insurance companies immediately, not individual property owners. There is no premium relief or rate reduction provisions in the bill drafted by the Legislature’s Republican leaders and DeSantis’ staff.

tohara@keysnews.com