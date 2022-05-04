MONROE COUNTY — A recent poll has found that there is bipartisan support in the Florida Keys to change how voters elect Monroe County commissioners, according to a group advocating single-member districts.
Florida Keys Regional Election Protection (KeysREP) wants to switch how the Keys vote from the current county-wide election of commissioners to commissioners being elected only by voters within the district they represent. The group is currently collecting petitions to place a county-wide referendum question on the November ballot asking if voters support such a change.
KeysREP released the findings of a recent poll that found widespread support for adopting a single-member district voting system.
The poll found 62% of respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote yes if a single-member district voting initiative was on the ballot, 23% of respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote no, and 15% were unsure, stated a news release from the group. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 5.5%, according to KeysREP.
“Switching to single-member districts is supported by voters of all political parties from Key Largo to Key West,” said Christopher Massicotte, treasurer and spokesperson for KeysREP. “The issues Monroe County voters care most about are local, regardless of party affiliation.”
A single-member district voting system is supported by 71% of respondents who identify as Democrats and 64% of respondents who identify as Republicans. No Party Affiliation voters support the measure at 51%, with 18% responding “not sure,” the KeysREP release stated.
The poll was conducted by Change Research, an online-based political research firm. The firm sampled 314 likely voters. If a respondent said they were not likely to vote, they did not participate in the survey. The poll was Keys-wide and was weighted geographically, Massicotte said.
To date, KeysREP have collected around 1,500 signatures requesting the referendum question be placed on the ballot. The group has not yet turned in the petition, but are planning on doing that early next month, Massicotte said.
“What we have to do now is get petitions signed,” Massicotte said. “We need at least 6,000 signatures to get this on the ballot so that voters can decide how they elect their commissioners. This amount is about 10 times more than what a candidate needs to collect to be on the ballot for election, and while a candidate could choose to pay a fee to get on the ballot in lieu of collecting signatures, we cannot. This initiative really depends on county voters recognizing that we are losing control with how our representatives are elected and taking action to stop it.”
Monroe County currently has five county commissioner posts, elected “at-large,” meaning Monroe County voters can vote for any candidate for commissioner, even if a candidate is outside the voter’s own district.
With a single-member district system, voters in each of the five Monroe County districts would only vote for those county commissioner candidates seeking to represent their local district, instead of voting for any candidate for commissioner across the whole county.
Proponents of the current system say at-large elections require commissioners to consider the interests of voters Keys-wide, rather than what is in the best interest of their district.
At-large elections also make voting blocs more difficult, meaning the three seats in the Lower Keys are less likely to prioritize their region’s priorities over the two seats in the Middle and Upper Keys since they are answerable to all voters.
KeysREP advocates that single-member districts bring local control back to constituents of each district, and not developers or outsider interests that tend to bankroll candidate campaigns. With single-member districts, commissioners are elected by the voters in their district and represent their district.
When asked about statements in support of single-member district voting in Monroe County, 64% agreed that one candidate not being elected in 2020 because their opponent received more votes from outside the district was a reason to allow voters to determine if they would like to change the way commissioners are elected county-wide in future elections. The poll found that 71% of respondents agreed that a single-member district system better represents the will of the people in each individual district, because the people in each district elect their own representative.
Key West Commissioner Eddie Martinez won county-wide in 2020 but lost in his district. Martinez resigned earlier this year after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. His post remained vacant until last Friday when Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed former Key West city manager Jim Scholl to the position.
Martinez’s opponent, former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, filed a criminal complaint, which is being investigated by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, alleging voting fraud and arguing Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election. Carruthers also had a pending lawsuit, making the same claim, but she has since dismissed the case.
Martinez, a Republican, represented Key West, one of the last Democrat strongholds in the county. All current members of the Monroe County Commission are Republicans.
Monroe County Mayor David Rice and commissioners Michelle Coldiron, Holly Raschein and Craig Cates have said they oppose single-member districts, arguing it’s better because commissioners are not beholden to just one district, they said. They contend commissioners currently represent all the residents, not just one district.
“Countywide elections foster a deeper connection between commissioners and every area of the county, encouraging collaboration and communication, which are both very important in a representative government,” Raschein said. “Campaigning countywide can certainly be challenging but gaining that understanding of different voters’ perspectives is very beneficial when commissioners are deliberating on issues that impact the entire County. In my experience, these factors are crucial in forming effective public policy, therefore I do not support the single member district ballot initiative.”