MONROE COUNTY — A political action committee has been formed to try to change how voters elect Monroe County commissioners.
The Florida Keys Regional Election Protection wants to switch from current county-wide election of commissioners to each district electing its own representative.
Each of the five county commissioners must live in the district they represent, but voters county-wide are able to vote for each of the commissioners.
REP has started a petition drive asking residents to support a referendum on the November 2022 ballot to replace the five at-large districts with single-member districts.
The city of Key West is the only local Florida Keys government with single-member districts.
REP’s board Chair Kathryn Norris and Treasurer Christoper Massicotte filed paperwork with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to enable the political action committee, or PAC, as they are known.
“Keys REP is filing as a political action committee on Election Day 2021, when citizens across America are voting for their government representatives,” Norris said. “Our goal is to give Monroe County voters stronger local representation on their Board of County Commissioners.”
REP would like to gather 6,000 signatures from registered Monroe County constituents by the end of June 2022 in order to place the referendum question on the November ballot.
Board members of Keys REP believe that single-district voting will maximize elected officials’ accountability to their constituents, the group stated in a news release.
“We want a person who we know and trust and someone who is accountable to us,” said Stock Island resident Diane Beruldsen, who is working with REP to change the voting districts.
The current way county commissioners are selected also benefits those with more money, or have raised more money, because they can spend more on mailers and advertising and travel up and down the Florida Keys, instead of having to knock on doors in their own community, Beruldsen said.
The petition drive comes a year after Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez won his Key West seat through the county-wide vote but failed to garner a majority in his district.
Martinez, a Republican, represents Key West, one of the last Democrat strongholds in the county. All current members of the Monroe County Commission are Republican. Voter registration figures show that Monroe County has 23,848 Republicans, 18,268 Democrats and 15,835 with no or other party affiliations.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and commissioners David Rice and Craig Cates oppose single-member districts, arguing that at-large voting is better because commissioners are not beholden to just one district’s voters, they said. Commissioners currently represent all the residents, not just those in the district where the commissioners reside.
Rice called the effort “misguided.” In the past week, Rice, whose district runs from Islamorada to Marathon, has spoken on the phone with county residents living on Stock Island and Cudjoe Gardens on issues specific to those neighborhoods. He argued that if the commissioners were elected just by their respective districts, they would only be, or be more, concerned about issues there, not county-wide issues such as traffic, housing and transportation.
The commissioners were able to step in and meet the needs of Cates’ district when he was hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19, as well as Commissioner Mike Forster’s district when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and died, because they were voted in county-wide and understood issues in all five districts, Coldiron said.
A previous effort to change to single-member voting districts was initiated in 2016 by a group called SMART (Single Member Offers Accountable Representation Throughout the Keys). However, the group never obtained the necessary signed petitions to place the initiative on the ballot.
At that time, the organizer of SMART commented that then-County Commissioner George Neugent won his seat without carrying a majority of his district.