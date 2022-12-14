Final in a series.
MONROE COUNTY — Life on their own can be difficult for those suffering from debilitating mental illness.
“I woke up in jail, not knowing how I got there. I’m bipolar, and I had a manic episode. Before jail, I was living in my red Pontiac Sunfire,” said one of the 14 residents at Marathon’s The Heron Assisted Living Facility. “After jail, I was permitted to move into The Heron. Thank God! In school, I earned straight As and was captain of the basketball team.”
He said his first episode of depression hit on his 25th birthday when he stayed in bed until 4:30 in the afternoon.
“I’m 56 and have suffered for 30 years with treatment-resistant, severe clinical suicidal depression and mania. At The Heron, I was finally prescribed the correct combination of medication. Hallelujah! I went from homeless to The Heron and feel so blessed.”
For 49 years, the nonprofit Guidance/Care Center has been providing behavioral and mental health services to residents throughout Monroe County. The group hopes to expand the footprint and services at its 34-year-old The Heron in a nearly $7 million project.
Maureen Dunleavy, regional vice president for the Guidance/Care Center, has started seeking help in repairing, improving and expanding The Heron, the only state-licensed ALF in Monroe County with a limited mental health license overseen by Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration.
The Heron also receives support and oversight from Florida’s departments of Children and Families, Health and Elder Affairs’ Ombudsman Program, as well as Monroe County’s Human Services Advisory Board.
“Our residents are local people with local families,” Dunleavy said. “The majority are from the Lower Keys, and without the supports provided by The Heron, they would be in a state hospital, in jail or homeless.”
Dunleavy pointed out that while there is supported living for the mentally ill in the Lower Keys, it provides a lower level of care. The Heron provides help for those needing the highest level of care, unable to live normally due to mental illness, risk of suicide or substance abuse.
“We don’t want people thinking of this as a nursing home, because it isn’t,” Dunleavy said. “Our average age is 45, and this is our highest-risk population. The Heron allows residents to keep families physically close together, allowing for visitation and family support through Florida’s No Patient Left Behind law.”
The two phases of the project call for the facility to be rebuilt to current codes on-site with minimal disruption for current residents, and for expanding its services.
“During Phase 1, we are planning on building one isolation room with a bathroom to align with current COVID protocols,” she said. “In addition, we hope to add two rooms for ALF staff housing, allowing them to live on-site and provide care and overnight supervision. We also hope to restore two residence beds so we can reach our licensed capacity of 16.”
In addition, the group hopes to build a commercial kitchen to provide large-scale meal service and develop a food service instruction program for residents. The upgrades to code would include modern fire-suppression systems and compliance with the American Disabilities Act.
Phase 2 hopes to add three apartments for mixed-use, either independent living for residents, staff or community affordable housing.
The $7 million is a heavy lift, and Dunleavy knows that. That is why she has been reaching out to communities throughout Monroe County whose residents use The Heron’s services.
Most recently, she started with a presentation before the Key West City Commission, which was well received.
“We are not asking any one municipality to foot the bill,” she told commissioners. “But we are looking for various avenues of support from across the county, including access to American Recovery Plan Act funds and other possible sources.”
The Heron will also need help attaining building permit allocations to allow for additional unit growth.
Although Key West cannot allocate such permits farther north than mile marker 26, commissioners and Mayor Teri Johnston were open to helping with the units.
“I would like to see if there is any way that we could allocate some of our permits to the project,” Johnston said at the meeting.
The mayor and commissioners also suggested Dunleavy explore a similar option with the city of Marathon and Monroe County.
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, chairman of the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, agreed but hoped the city would look inward before committing outside its boundaries.
“We have facilities like the Peacock House that provide similar services in dire need of repair, and I would encourage my colleagues to visit them and see what their needs are first.”
As Dunleavy continues to travel the county in search of support, Key West officials have asked staff to look into how they could help, saying they were uncertain if ARPA funding could be earmarked for such a project. Still, they hoped to have an answer at an upcoming meeting, looking forward to working with others throughout the county to make the project a reality.
To learn about the Guidance/ Care Center or The Heron, visit guidancecarecenter.org. Those interested in donating to The Heron should email maureen.dunleavy@westcare.com.