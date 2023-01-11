MONROE COUNTY — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month and Florida Department of Health in Monroe County encourages women to visit their healthcare provider for cervical cancer screenings and to learn more about lifestyle changes and vaccination.

More than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year and more than 4,200 die, according to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition. In most cases cervical cancer can be prevented through early detection and treatment.