MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is urging residents to take necessary precautions and follow safety measures during the current heat wave.
With temperatures soaring and heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, it is important to prioritize the well-being of individuals and communities, health officials say.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news headlines from the Key West Citizen
Breaking news and news alerts as they happen
Weekly headlines from the Florida Keys Free Press
The latest Monroe County Public Notice updates
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.