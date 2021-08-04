FLORIDA KEYS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its recommendation on masks last week, encouraging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas such as Florida where the coronavirus is flaring up.
The announcement has prompted varying responses from local governments in Florida, where mask mandates have been prohibited.
The United States is seeing a large uptick in cases since its vaccination campaign has stalled and a highly contagious Delta variant is now making up the majority of new cases, according to the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Florida is among a handful of states driving up new cases, with a 1,780% increase in the last month, according to the CDC.
Monroe County has seen an uptick in new cases. The state’s weekly situation report shows 249 new cases of COVID-19 in the Keys during the July 23-29 reporting period and a case positivity rate of 16.2%. Monroe County reported 66 new cases during the first week of July. Infectious disease experts say a positivity rate of under 5% indicates the virus is under control.
Florida is on the lower end of U.S. states in terms of vaccination rates, with about 56% of residents receiving at least one dose. Monroe County is doing better. Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said last week that the Keys are around 70% vaccinated. He urged all Keys residents to get the vaccine and said the unvaccinated are putting themselves in harm’s way.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in May that preempted local coronavirus restrictions, such as mask mandates, and signed Senate Bill 2006, which was “aimed at stemming the tide of local and state government overreach,” according to his office. Because of the bill, local governments would be unable to enforce mitigation measures if a COVID surge were to occur.
Mask wearing has become sparse in the Keys since cases began to decline earlier this year and businesses began lifting mask requirements.
Eadie said the CDC’s new mask recommendation is designed to protect the unvaccinated, who make up the vast majority of new infections. Nationwide, about 97% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, the CDC reported last week.
“People should do what they are comfortable with,” Eadie said of the new mask guidance. “Some people feel more comfortable with the masks. The CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors and I would endorse that. I’m not going to mandate it because I don’t have the power to.”
Eadie added that the Delta variant seems to be spreading among a younger population, whereas the original strain was most dangerous to the upper age bracket. Younger people in the Keys and elsewhere are the age group that the vaccination campaign has struggled to reach.
“If you’re vaccinated, you’re OK. If you’re not, as I’ve said before, your life has not really changed. You’re just as vulnerable, if not more vulnerable, now,” Eadie said.
Part of the CDC’s new recommendation was that all teachers, school staff and students wear masks, vaccinated or not, once schools start up after the summer break. Monroe County public schools are set to resume classes on Aug. 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that masks be worn in schools this fall.
Monroe County Superintendent of Schools Theresa Axford said the district will be mask-optional for the coming school year, as directed by Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.
Although Axford is recommending that students wear masks when they are not able to socially distance, it will not be mandatory and students will have at least 3 feet of social distance in the classroom.
“What we’re going to do is put it in the parents’ court on whether their children will wear masks or not,” she said. “That’s going to be for everyone. It’s a personal decision. Families and individuals should maintain the ability to make that decision.”
The district said in a press release that it highly recommends vaccines for those who are eligible for one, that those who are exposed to the virus and are unvaccinated and unmasked will be asked to quarantine, and that people showing symptoms should not come to school. It added that this guidance is subject to change as the year goes on.
The Orlando Sentinel reported last week that DeSantis held a secret meeting at the state Capitol with medical professionals to express opposition to school mask mandates.
He said he feared officials at the federal and local levels could attempt to prohibit maskless children from attending classes and that he would call a special session of the Florida Legislature to prevent it.
Some local agencies within South Florida are opting to reimplement mask requirements, despite the governor’s legal preemption over them.
The city of Key West announced Monday that it will require masks within city facilities “out of an abundance of caution” regarding the current case surge.
“We want to be sure that our staff and our citizens stay healthy,” City Manager Patti McLauchlin said in an announcement. “We’ve come so far, and we want to stay strong and continue to recover.”
Miami-Dade County last week said it would require masks indoors in county buildings again. Broward County School Board voted last week to continue a mask requirement for students at the start of the new academic year.
A DeSantis spokeswoman on Friday said mandates would be addressed but characterized some as merely recommendations because they do not impose penalties for noncompliance.