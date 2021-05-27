MONROE COUNTY — Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year for traffic in the Florida Keys and this year will be no exception, according to local authorities.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Enforcement Unit will be out in force this weekend to make sure people are driving safely, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
All road patrol deputies as well as an influx of additional deputies will be assigned to work the holiday weekend. The influx of visitors is expected to cause traffic slowdowns, particularly southbound on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys, on Friday; many of those same visitors will leave on Monday and cause slowdowns in the opposite direction on that day. Anyone planning to be on the road over the weekend should plan extra time accordingly.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay urges drivers to be patient and drive safely.
“We will be in particular looking out for people passing in no passing zones, passing illegally in turn lanes, traveling at unsafe speeds and drinking and driving,” he said.
On the water, all sheriff’s office marine patrol deputies will keep an eye out for unsafe boating practices, particularly drunk boating. Boaters should make sure to designate someone sober to pilot their vessels.