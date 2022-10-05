MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County is working with local municipalities and nonprofits to help Florida Keys residents who experienced damage and lost property due to Hurricane Ian. 

Monroe County officials, along with leaders from Key West, Naval Air Station Key West, Coast Guard Sector Key West, Keys Energy Services and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, met Friday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami. Gimenez, whose congressional district includes the Keys, viewed local storm damage and said he has written a letter to President Joe Biden and will call Gov. Ron DeSantis to urge that Monroe County residents receive eligibility for FEMA disaster assistance.