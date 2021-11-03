MONROE COUNTY — With the mid-term elections a year away, a handful candidates have already filed to run for several local races.
Monroe County School Board member Dr. Sue Woltanski has filed to run for a second term, and Key West-based attorney and public defender Jason R. Smith has filed to run for the county judge position currently held by Judge Peary Fowler, who said she plans to retire after the current term.
Key West attorney Albert L. Kelley also filed to run for Fowler’s seat in October 2019 and has raised $55,400 so far, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Local prosecutor Alexandria Suarez, who ran unsuccessfully for the Florida House of Representative District 120 seat in 2020, filed last month to run for the school board position currently held by Woltanski.
The school board seats occupied by John Dick and Bobby Highsmith are also up for election in 2022. Dick said he plans to run but has yet to file. Highsmith said at this time he plans not to run again.
Perennial elective office candidate Jose Felix Peixoto, a Republican, has filed to run for the Upper Keys’ Monroe County Commission seat currently held by Holly Raschein, who was appointed to the seat last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Raschein replaced Commissioner Mike Forster, who died in September after battling COVID-19.
Raschein, a Republican and former state House representative, has yet to file for the District 5 seat, but said she plans to do so. Raschein and Peixoto would face each other in the Republican primary in August 2022.
Monroe County Commissioner David Rice has also drawn an opponent for his District 4 seat. Rice and challenger Tom Raffanello of Islamorada have both filed to run. The two Republicans would face each other in the August primary.
Rice has already raised significantly more money for his campaign than Raffanello. Rice has raised $30,475, compared to Raffanello’s $1,000, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, who is currently serving as mayor, has yet to file for her District 2 seat but said she plans to do so in December or January, she said. Coldiron, a Republican and former Marathon councilwoman, is currently in her first term.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board positions occupied by Phil Goodman and Tom McDonald are also up are election in 2022. Goodman has not made a decision, but McDonald said he plans to run, but has yet to file.
Incumbent state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, is the only candidate to file so far for the Keys and South Dade representative position, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
Information on local elections and candidates can be found at keys-elections.org.