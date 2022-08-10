MONROE COUNTY — As voters goes to the polls this month, school-related issues have taken centerstage both across the state and in the Florida Keys, whether it’s parental rights, the teaching of history or removing books from school libraries and classrooms.

Local attorney Darren Horan will square off against bookkeeper Gabrielle Brown in the Aug. 23 election to be the next District 1 Monroe County School Board member, which represents the city of Key West.

