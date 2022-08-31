Horan
KEY WEST — Monroe County District School Board District 1 candidate Darren Horan handily beat Gabrielle Brown, capturing roughly 58% of the vote or more than 9,400 votes.
Horan is a local attorney who was raised in the Florida Keys and attended public school here, first starting at Sigsbee School and eventually graduating from Key West High School.
Horan graduated from law school in 2009 and started practicing law in the Keys shortly after graduation.
He has three children attending school in the Florida Keys.
Horan will fill the spot left by vacating School Board member Bobby Highsmith.
Despite being endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Horan credited running a nonpartisan campaign that was “true to himself and the people of my hometown.”
Horan cited the wide range of endorsements he received, including Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships and both Monroe County and Key West firefighters associations, Horan said.
Horan called running a campaign and balancing work and family life difficult.
He said he plans to make building and maintain housing for teachers and school district workers his top priority.
“That was the focus of my campaign and will continue to make it my focus as a new school board member,” Horan said.
Brown thanked her supporters and said it “felt like a victory even though we didn’t win.”
“It’s been great,” Brown said. “I had a lot of fun. We are proud of all of our work. I want to thank all my supporters.”
tohara@keysnews.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.