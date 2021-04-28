FLORIDA KEYS — The Florida House of Representatives has removed a requirement from a proposed bill that would have ordered boat owners anchored or moored off the Keys to move their vessels every 90 days if they are not in a regulated mooring field.
HB 639, and its Florida Senate companion bill, SB 1068, included the 90-day requirement to help prevent vessels from becoming derelict and sinking, which has become an expensive problem for the Monroe County government.
The 90-day provision remains in the Senate version of the bill. Also in the Senate version is a provision that before the law be enacted 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West.
The bill has created controversy in the Keys as live-aboard boats serve as workforce housing. The Key West City Commission unanimously approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Sam Kaufman to support the anchorage limitations only with increasing mooring field capacity by a minimum of 300 within a mile of Key West, inclusive of an additional mooring field and upland facilities as required. The city’s mooring field is currently full.
“The dozen or more residents who ‘live on the hook’ spoke passionately about their way of life,” Kaufman said. “All agreed that the vast majority of the folks living aboard are responsible boaters. My feeling is that the sponsors of the bill appropriately responded to the concerns of the residents and city commission of Key West.”
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston called the issue difficult, as local officials need to maintain affordable housing but protect the environment and keep vessels from sinking and becoming derelict.
City of Key West Port Director Doug Bradshaw and City Planning Director Katie Halloran plan to conduct a survey of people living on their vessels around Key West to better understand their needs and issues, Johnston said.
“We need that baseline data,” Johnston said. “We are doing something that impacts people’s lives. It’s a really difficult issue.”
While the need to maintain such vessels as affordable housing has brought opposition to the bills, the cost of removing derelict vessels and the environmental impacts have also generated support. The Monroe County Commission passed a resolution in support of the bills in February. The bill was passed in bulk with no discussion or resident input.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
Earlier this month, a four-story live-aboard vessel caught fire off Key West and the hull remains off Wisteria Island. Two weeks ago, a sailboat moored off Marathon broke free and drifted into a power line and came to rest against the Seven-Mile Bridge. The incident caused a power outage throughout the Lower Keys.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member and Key West attorney Robert Spottswood and Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates have given input on the crafting of the bill.
Derelict vessel and pump-out regulations are difficult to enforce, and Spottswood viewed the bill as a way resolving such problems, he said. The bill, with the inclusion of additional moorings, could be a way of “creating an affordable live-aboard community,” Spottswood said.
“I think it’s worthwhile to continue to move forward on this,” Spottswood said.