TALLAHASSEE — Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez has amended a housing bill after concerns were raised that it could make it easier to turn affordable housing into market-rate units.
Rodriguez, R-Doral, added new language to SB 196 and amended the bill last week after she received backlash following newspaper reports about how the legislation could make it easier for affordable projects to become market rate after 15 years.
The initial language was added to the bill last month at the request of the lobbyists who represent the Jacksonville development group Vestcor Companies, which developed the Quarry Apartments on Big Coppitt Key and has been tapped by the city of Key West and partnered with the nonprofit group AH Monroe to build The Lofts affordable housing apartments on the city-owned Truman Waterfront. Both Keys projects are subsidized through tax credits from Florida Finance Housing Corporation.
The concerning language dealt with federal housing laws that dictate how developers of affordable housing projects can use federal tax breaks, or tax credits, to help finance their projects. In exchange for those subsidies, they normally must agree to keep rents affordable for low-income tenants for as long as 50 years. But under the lobbyist-backed language, owners of certain affordable housing developments would be able to inform the state that they want to sell after 14 years. The state would then have had one year to find a buyer at a price determined by a formula in federal law.
If the state finds a buyer willing to pay that price, the owner of the development could then choose whether they want to sell. If the state couldn’t find a buyer, then the affordable housing restrictions would be lifted and the owner could start charging market-rate prices.
The original language, however, stated both the buyer and seller would have to negotiate a “reasonable contract,” not just one of the parties. That would have created a loophole allowing a seller with a potential buyer to say no to the terms of a sale and thus lift the affordability restrictions.
After news reports surfaced about the bill, a new amendment was added last week that states a “bona fide contract” means a certain and unambiguous offer to purchase the development for an amount equaling or exceeding the qualified contract purchase price must be made in “good faith by a qualified purchaser with the intent that such offer result in the execution of an enforceable, valid and binding contract to purchase and which includes.”
The new amendment establishes a requirement for the purchaser to make an initial nonrefundable earnest money deposit of at least $50,000, to be placed in escrow, unless waived in writing by the owner; and for the purchaser to make a second nonrefundable earnest money deposit equal to 3% of the qualified contract price within 15 business days after the end of the due diligence period, unless waived in writing by the owner and subject to any rights reserved by the purchaser in the event of the owner’s failure to deliver insurable title or in the event of the owner’s default.
The new amendment has seemed to appease critics of the bill, and the Senate’s Appropriations Committee passed the bill with the new language.
“The amendment is a reflection of the parties getting together and working through their areas of concern. I asked them to do so after the amendment intended a few weeks ago caused some confusion about the longevity of affordable housing projects” Rodriguez said. “Affordable housing is a top area of concern for me and my district, so it has been a priority for me to get the different advocates and parties to these transactions together to work out solutions that will help us deliver more affordable housing quickly. There are approximately 40,000 housing units at risk of losing affordability in Florida right now due to federal legal issues, not something the state controls, despite confusion and misinformation that has been spread about that process. This risk simply underscores how important it is to deliver more affordable housing quickly and that goal is what this legislation reflects.”
SB 196 started off as a rather mundane piece of legislation designed to make the Florida Housing Finance Corporation the state fiscal agency that makes determinations in connection with specified housing bonds rather than the State Board of Administration. But the initial amendment raised concerns at a time when the Keys and the state are undergoing an affordable housing crisis.
Even if the bill had not been amended, the Monroe County and Key West governments have land-use laws and development agreements for the Quarry and The Lofts that dictate the rents must stay at affordable rates.