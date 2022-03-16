SOUTH FLORIDA — Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward may soon consider not prosecuting some misdemeanor crimes because he doesn’t have enough prosecutors to handle the cases.
Ward was among a group of elected South Florida attorneys who held a news conference recently in Miami to show support for upping the starting salary for prosecutors and public defenders in order to maintain staff levels to keep up with the number of criminal cases.
State attorneys and public defenders from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties held the event in an attempt to increase the annual starting salaries by about $10,000 a year to help deal with the Florida Keys and state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.
“It breaks may heart when I hear a victim come and say I have been through seven lawyers on this case and it takes all these years,” Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.
“What happens is there is a crisis of confidence because people are changing attorneys over and over again, and when it gets to a certain point, people just give up,” Miami-Dade Public Defender Carlos J. Martinez added.
The prosecutors and public defenders held the press conference Wednesday, March 2, in an effort to bring the issue to the attention of state legislators, who were still in session and working on the state’s annual operating budget, which includes law enforcement.
A $10,000-a-year raise would help Ward increase the starting salary of his prosecutors from $60,000 a year to $70,000. Ward currently has six vacant prosecutor positions, but that number of vacancies had recently reached as high as nine, he said. He contended his office is feeling the affordable housing crisis the most in South Florida, as his jurisdiction has the fewest number of houses, condos and apartments and he already has a small staff of about 15 prosecutors.
Ward is considering not prosecuting some misdemeanors such as trespassing, petty theft and marijuana possession, he said.
“I’m considering this out of sheer necessity,” he said. “I need to prosecute violent crimes.”
Monroe County Public Defender Robert Lockwood is only down one assistant public defender currently, but he said turnover is the biggest problem his office faces.
“I advertised a position for one month and got no response,” Lockwood said. “You have people coming out law school with $150,000 in school loan debt and they come here and have to pay $2,500 for an apartment. I am certainly feeling the pressure right now.”
The Florida Keys is in an affordable housing crisis, as more second-home owners are buying up housing throughout the island chain and many property owners are choosing to rent their homes to tourists by the day, week and month.
The Keys are also facing the grim reality of reaching build-out and the state not issuing any more building permit allocations, which are required to build homes on vacant lots.