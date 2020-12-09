KEY LARGO — The revival of plans by Southcliff Estates developers to build a 28-unit affordable housing project at mile marker 95 was greeted with trepidation recently from neighbors during a required community meeting.
Monroe County planning staff largely fielded questions from the public for landowner Ricky Riehl and developer Frank Pla as it was the meeting’s intent to allow for community input.
Riehl and Pla are proposing to build a combination of one- to three-bedroom apartments in multiple units on 1.57 acres. The two say they intend to build a complex that fits the community’s character and provides “resort-like” housing for workers in the Keys.
This is their second attempt to build the workforce housing project that was initially supported three years ago by county staff. The project, however, failed to secure approval after 20% of the neighboring residents signed a petition to require a supermajority vote of the five-member planning board. A 4-1 vote was needed with the full commission in attendance, which was not the case.
Three of the five commissioners voted in favor of the project. Former Planning Commissioner Ron Miller dissented and Commissioner William Wiatt was absent.
According to staff, it has been determined that the 2017 vote shouldn’t have taken place without the full commission.
Brad Stein, the county’s planning and development review manager, refrained from commenting on why the previous board’s vote was allowed to take place as he was not present at the meeting.
“The project failed for vote, not technical or functional issues that were identified,” Pla said.
Still, residents during the community meeting asked why the project hadn’t been modified to be more “palatable” to neighbors. Calls for denser vegetation and concerns about crime and depreciating home values came forward.
According to Pla, the property will feature 36% green space.
“I disagree that there would be a high amount of crime. I do think the police may be coming to stay there to live, not visit,” he said.
Residents also cited high density traffic in the area, which falls under the Florida Department of Transportation’s purview.
“There has been a three-phase traffic study done, the turnarounds may be something coming to us, but as of right now, FDOT hasn’t deemed a deceleration lane or turnaround,” Riehl said.
The complex will include accessory structures to house the management office and a cabana near the swim area.
The self-contained access road marked at Snapper Road will lead about 150 potential residents to and from the complex.
The Southcliff Estates project will go before the county’s Development Review Committee at its next online meeting beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To join the meeting, visit https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/99084239383 or dial 646-518-9805 or 669-900-6833 and provide webinar ID: 990 8423 9383.