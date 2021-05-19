MONROE COUNTY — Dennis Caltagirone, chairman of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, described a scene of Florida Keys past that is almost otherworldly to today’s residents.
He and his wife first visited the islands when they honeymooned in Islamorada in 1968. They visited many more times after that before moving down permanently. Back then, there were much fewer people in the Keys and tourism was not the massive industry it is today.
“You could have a football game on U.S. 1 and only have to move for a car once in a while,” he said.
Most businesses were locally owned, fast food chains and hotel conglomerates had not yet invaded. He knew many families who had been here for generations. You could sleep on the side of the road in your car, if you were just visiting, and no one would bother you. Many times, Caltagirone visited the Keys with $30 and that was more than enough to get him and his wife through a weekend. He once stayed at the Islander Resort in Islamorada for $11 a night. A room there now can cost up to $1,000 per night.
There were also some downsides to the Keys back then, he said. The mosquitoes were bad and when using a lot of showers, the water came out just a few drops at a time. But the islands were much more accessible to everyday people.
According to Caltagirone, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Monroe County cost around $21,000 at the time. He started a job as a teacher in the Keys making $6,000 per year, and could live comfortably.
Housing prices in the Keys have vastly outpaced inflation. That $21,000 in 1968 money equals roughly $161,000 in 2021, but the average price of a home in the Keys is around $600,000, said Caltagirone.
According to Lindsay Anderson, executive director of the Florida Keys Community Land Trust, a nonprofit that helps to build affordable housing in the Keys, around 54% of the people living in the Keys work in jobs serving the tourism industry, which predominately pays on the low end of the wage scale. That number may have changed now. Business leaders have said that the pandemic cost many people their jobs and forced them to leave the Keys because of the high cost of living.
All sorts of employers report having trouble finding workers, citing the lack of affordability in the Keys, even more so now because of the pandemic.
Anderson described the factors creating the affordability crisis in the Keys as a “perfect storm.” One of those factors is the huge amount of wealthy “snowbirds” who have bought expensive second homes in the Keys and are here only part of the year. This both depletes the supply of housing and brings the cost of living up in accordance with the snowbird’s affluence. A large percentage of homes in the Keys are devoted to vacation rentals. But counties and municipalities can do nothing to change existing local vacation rental regulations without falling under state rules imposed by the Florida Legislature’s preemption legislation.
The low wages of hospitality and service jobs is another factor brought up by Anderson. She said she frequently sees jobs offering $10 per hour and advocates for raising the minimum wage. The minimum wage in Florida is set to raise gradually to $15 per hour by 2026.
Another factor Anderson brings up is how difficult it is to build new housing in the Keys. Only so many housing units can be constructed by the county because of Rate of Grown Ordinances put in place to control the county’s population growth and ensure safe hurricane evacuations. Challenges are also presented simply by the limited amount of land mass the island chain has.
“We’re not going to build our way out of this,” Monroe County Commissioner David Rice said.
The county currently has two affordable housing projects in the works, but the challenge of finding places for more such projects is not easy.
“I will say that locating affordable housing is a very unpopular job because you have to put it where there’s land left. The majority of that is in the Lower Keys and they value their rural, low-density experience that they have living there. And to say that they’re not happy bringing in affordable projects is an understatement,” Rice said.
The Florida Keys Community Land Trust also has a number of projects going on in Big Pine Key, but Anderson said it is getting more difficult to build there because of environmental restrictions. Big Pine Key and No Name Key are the only place in the world where the Key deer can be found. Population growth in the Keys has already decimated the endangered deer’s population and left them with little land to live off.
Environmental concerns also complicate another potential affordable housing measure: live-aboard boats. Rice said this could be a viable option to increase the number of places for people to live in the Keys if the county can increase the number of moorings in the water. That way anchors will not run the risk of damaging the ocean floor environment.
The Florida Keys Community Land Trust ramped up its efforts after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of the housing on Big Pine Key. They now focus on building not only affordable, but also storm-resistant homes, such as their project to rebuild the Seahorse RV Park into permanent homes.
The land trust’s founder, Maggie Whitcomb, described her frustration with the efforts in 2019.
“If I had known how challenging, costly and complex it is to build hurricane-resilient workforce homes in the Florida Keys, I might have reconsidered,” she said, adding that she was grateful to be able to do the work, despite the complications.
Anderson grew up outside New York City and has spent much of her life in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The city has long been considered one of the most punishing real estate markets to low-income citizens.
Her brother and mother both live in the Silicon Valley area of California, which since the emergence of digital technology has rapidly gentrified and become characterized by wealthy tech entrepreneurs where there used to be a host of working-class. She said the Keys are on par with the level of inequality of those two cities and referred to the Keys, New York and the Bay Area as a “triumvirate” of impossibly high costs of living.
“It was just astounding, the disparity in the salaries of the people who make the Keys work and the people who have second homes (here),” she said, describing her thoughts when she first arrived.
Over time, the Keys have become more corporate, more regulated and more crowded. Caltagirone said that when he first visited, things were “less formal.”
“It was really, really fun,” he said. “Now it’s a different kind of fun. It’s more manufactured fun, more corporate.”
He said that every year, the housing and staffing issues seem to become more complex. Roughly 5.5 million tourists visit the Keys every year and that industry is vital to the island economy. Without it, there would be far fewer jobs and much higher taxes. But it’s also what drives up the cost of living, making it difficult to staff the businesses that make the tourism industry work. Multiple sources agreed that this is a catch-22 of sorts, that is not likely to be resolved any time soon.
“We’ll never see it the way it was again,” Caltagirone said of the Keys he saw when he first visited.