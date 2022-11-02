MONROE COUNTY — The initial cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian have wrapped up and normal garbage collection has resumed, but people in the Florida Keys are continuing to apply for federal assistance to help recover from flooding and other damage.
As of last Thursday, 1,559 people in the Keys had applied for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA currently has a Mobile Registration and Intake Center operating in the Key West. It will move to the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo on Nov. 4-5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FEMA personnel are available to assist people in filing out an application for individual assistance, said Krista Overton, who is overseeing the center for FEMA.
FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.
In addition to visiting the mobile center, people in the Keys can apply with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
In addition to FEMA aid, the American Red Cross is continuing to assist the people who were displaced by the fire that erupted at 3201 Flagler Ave. in Key West. The fire broke out as the hurricane was passing the Keys and roughly 15 families, consisting of 40 people, were impacted by the fire. The Red Cross has been assisting with emergency financial assistance and health and mental health services.
Key West’s contracted emergency debris hauler collected 22,334 cubic yards of debris related to Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County government collected 866 tons, or 1.7 million pounds, including 642 tons of yard and vegetative debris and 224 tons of white goods and appliances, according to county officials.
All residents should return to the regular collection policy for yard waste, white goods and appliances. As a reminder, yard waste receptacles should not weigh more than 50 pounds and should not be more than 12 inches above the container’s rim.
For vegetation over 50 pounds or bulk piles, contact the franchise hauler to estimate the cost for pickup/removal. Household items such as couches or mattresses also require contacting the local franchise hauler to arrange for a free pickup.
It is illegal and can be a felony to dump household appliances, construction materials, boats, trailers, RVs and vegetative debris on county-owned vacant land and county rights-of-way and streets.
When someone illegally dumps, Monroe County taxpayers pay the extra disposal cost. The county is working on curtailing dumping at hotspots by adding surveillance to the areas. The county urged people to call 911 for someone actively dumping on vacant land or rights-of-way if you see illegal dumping in action. To report dumping that is not actively in progress, call the most appropriate Monroe County Sheriff substation for the area. Substation phone numbers can be found at keysso.net/locations.
Local haulers can remove many household bulk items at no cost to the resident, like appliances and furniture. Contact the hauler to discuss needs and schedule a pickup. Construction debris and large vegetative piles can be removed for free by contacting a local hauler.