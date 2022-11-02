hurricane wrapup trash

Remnants of the flooding from Hurricane Ian could still be found on Key West streets last week.

 ROB O’NEAL/Free Press

MONROE COUNTY — The initial cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian have wrapped up and normal garbage collection has resumed, but people in the Florida Keys are continuing to apply for federal assistance to help recover from flooding and other damage.

As of last Thursday, 1,559 people in the Keys had applied for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA currently has a Mobile Registration and Intake Center operating in the Key West. It will move to the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo on Nov. 4-5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

