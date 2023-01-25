SOUTH FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian helped restore overly salty wetlands in the southeastern Everglades to more historic freshwater conditions last fall but left behind so much water that roseate spoonbill nesting may face challenges this year, according to a semi-annual analysis of Taylor Slough by Audubon Florida’s Everglades Science Center.
The Plantation Key-based center released its semi-annual State of the Slough report earlier this month based on data collected from June through September of 2022.
At the southern end of Everglades National Park, a series of wetland sloughs carry freshwater to the Florida Bay estuary. Audubon researchers track these freshwater flows, or lack thereof, and their impacts on the ecology of Taylor Slough and the historically brackish bay.
This data provides insight for Everglades restoration projects, measuring whether efforts are going in the right direction and recommending how water management could improve.
Historically, Taylor Slough is a freshwater ecosystem. Pulses of salinity in July negatively affected freshwater plants and fish that are sensitive to salt, the report found. However, the center is predicting that rain from Hurricane Ian in late September should have been enough to restore the system to freshwater conditions.
“This short-term snapshot of data tells us that Hurricane Ian’s rainfall and storm surge affected Taylor Slough in positive and negative ways by increasing freshwater flow, but also creating abnormally high water levels,” said Alex Blochel, senior biologist at Everglades Science Center. “As we continue to evaluate our long-term data, we will more comprehensively understand the impacts of this event on the natural systems, and we hope to see a more stabilized freshwater community in Taylor Slough by the end of the hydrologic year.”
The 2022-23 water year started with record-high water levels last June and has continued to experience higher-than-normal water levels. Ian raised the water level in Taylor Slough by almost 9.5 inches. Although water levels remain high, nesting season has not started yet and there is still time for water levels to drop in the slough. Roseate spoonbills need water levels of around 5 inches while they are rearing young to successfully find enough prey fish to feed their chicks.
Roseate spoonbills are tracked by the center because they serve as an indicator species for the health of Florida Bay. When nesting and bird counts are strong, scientists consider water quality and quantity to be at historically desirable levels.
In total, the Everglades Science Center sampled 409 fish at Taylor Slough from June through September. During the start of the 2022-23 seasons sampling events, 1.2% of fish caught were freshwater species, falling well short of the target of freshwater species making up more than 40% of the catch.
A long period of low salinity is vital for freshwater plant species like bladderwort and beaked tasselweed to establish, as well as freshwater fish species like bluefin killifish, which were not caught yet this hydro year, the center reported. The average cover of plants for the first part of the 2022-23 season was 5.3% — slightly higher than the previous year but still very low. Too much salinity in July meant that plants didn’t have time to grow.
As restoration of the Everglades continues, enough fresh water must flow south and fall as rain to keep salinity levels low, thus lengthening the period for these freshwater plants and fish species to establish, which in turn also benefits wading birds, the report concluded.