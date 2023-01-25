SOUTH FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian helped restore overly salty wetlands in the southeastern Everglades to more historic freshwater conditions last fall but left behind so much water that roseate spoonbill nesting may face challenges this year, according to a semi-annual analysis of Taylor Slough by Audubon Florida’s Everglades Science Center.

The Plantation Key-based center released its semi-annual State of the Slough report earlier this month based on data collected from June through September of 2022.