SOUTH DADE — A proposal to move Miami-Dade county’s development boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base, which has twice failed to gain enough votes from the Miami-Dade County Commission to proceed, has been postponed again until Oct. 18.

The proposal failed to muster a supermajority vote during a Sept. 22 meeting, but a parliamentary maneuver will allow the commissioners to take another look a further downsized plan.