SOUTH DADE — A proposal to move Miami-Dade county’s development boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base, which has twice failed to gain enough votes from the Miami-Dade County Commission to proceed, has been postponed again until Oct. 18.
The proposal failed to muster a supermajority vote during a Sept. 22 meeting, but a parliamentary maneuver will allow the commissioners to take another look a further downsized plan.
Initially, that newer plan was to be presented during the commission’s Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting, but the item was held and is now expected to be heard again Tuesday.
Facing pushback and a 6-6 vote from the Miami-Dade County Commission in May, developer Aligned Real Estate Holdings scaled back plans for a 793-acre industrial complex — known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District — that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the region primarily via warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing services just south of the Turnpike, which are components of the nation’s supply chain.
Aligned introduced a smaller project late last month consisting of a 380-acre district totaling only 47.9% of the originally intended space and 62% of the jobs previously pitched in the first plan (7,300).
With the reductions, they hoped to secure a two-thirds supermajority vote to move the Urban Development Boundary to allow the project to move forward.
But the motion to move the UDB failed, only mustering a 7-5 vote on a 13-member board missing District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez after a suspension was handed down to him by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The measure needed eight votes of support to pass.
Aligned’s attorney Jeffrey Bercow suggested a further scaled-down version of 314 acres was possible after failing to garner enough votes and has been allowed to return with a new proposal.
Opponents of the plan point to the site’s longtime use as farmland, its proximity to Biscayne Bay and protected wetlands, and its designation as a low-lying coastal hazard zone, among other issues. Monroe County and Islamorada are among the Florida Keys opponents due primarily to concerns about evacuation impacts.
Proponents of the development say it is a needed employment center for South Miami-Homestead residents who otherwise have to commute to Miami for work.