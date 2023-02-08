SOUTH DADE — A series of deferrals granted by the Miami-Dade County Commission last year so the developer of a controversial industrial park could revise plans to win approval appears to have played a role in nullifying the final vote and restarting the planning process.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity notified Miami-Dade County officials on Jan. 26 that the 180-day deadline for amending its Urban Development Boundary to allow the large-scale logistics services center to be built on farmland near Homestead Air Reserve Base was Oct. 27, 2022.