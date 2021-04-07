MONROE COUNTY — State legislators have proposed legislation that could dramatically increase windstorm insurance rates in Monroe County, despite the private, nonprofit insurance company that handles the policies carving out the Florida Keys from such excessive rate increases.
Earlier this year, the board of directors for the Citizens Property Insurance, the main windstorm insurance provider in the Keys, requested that the state Office of Insurance Regulation allow it to enact its first rate increase for the Keys in four years.
However, the Citizens board of directors agreed to cap rate increases in Monroe County at 10% a year. However, several Republican lawmakers have proposed two insurance bills — HB 305 and SB 1574 — that include provisions to remove the rate cap during the next five years, with no mention of a carve-out for Monroe County.
The bill is currently in the House of Representatives’ Civil Justice and Property Rights Subcommittee.
The Florida Keys-based Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe has started lobbying state representatives to oppose the bill. FIRM sent letters to Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, alerting them to the proposed legislation and the potential impacts to Monroe County.
“FIRM is deeply concerned about property insurance legislation that will negatively affect policyholders in Monroe County,” the group wrote. “In efforts to reduce what the industry sees as runaway litigation and lack of competition, Monroe County policyholders who rely on Citizens Property Insurance as the ‘insurer of last resort’ could lose the 10% rate cap if we don’t get a carve-out for our county.”
FIRM reminded the two elected officials that the Citizens board voted in favor of a carve-out for Monroe County in the rate filings presented to the Office of Insurance Regulation on March 15.
“If these bills pass without protections for Monroe, the recommendations to the OIR will not matter,” FIRM’s letter stated.
FIRM also opposes the Senate version of the bill because it frees insurers from paying the full replacement cost on roof damage. Reducing the reimbursement is a substantial decrease in coverage for policyholders and has the potential to conflict with warranties, FIRM stated. Metal roof warranties are 30 years. Mitigation credit schedules will have to be adjusted, and federally-backed mortgages require a property to be fully insured, according to FIRM.
“The residents of Monroe County need your support as these bills make their way through committees,” FIRM wrote. “In the past, FIRM board members have traveled to Tallahassee both on Florida Keys Day and to appear before the committees considering legislation that affects Monroe County property insurance customers. We would like the opportunity to do that again this year if these bills continue to move forward with no carve-out for Monroe County.”
Keeping property insurance rates affordable is one of the biggest issues facing the Keys, as property owners in the chain of islands are being charged some of the highest rates in the state even though the Keys have some of the state’s strictest building codes. The Keys have paid more in premiums than sought in claims, according to FIRM.