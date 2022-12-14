MONROE COUNTY — The United Way of Collier and the Keys and AH Monroe have announced a new program to assist Monroe County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
UWCK and AH Monroe will each provide matching funds, up to $100,000 total, to help residents with home and automotive insurance deductibles.
The program is available to full-time residents who sustained Hurricane Ian damage to their primary residence or vehicle.
“Hundreds of Monroe County residents were substantially affected by Hurricane Ian,” UWCK Keys Area President Leah Stockton said. “UWCK and AH Monroe are excited to launch this effort to help people with their insurance deductibles as they recover from the hurricane’s damage. We hope this will help our residents to move forward. By covering this expense, they can have the necessary repairs or replacement completed and also afford other critical needs.”
Eligible applicants must make less than $75,000 annually for individuals or $150,000 for households and have significant damage to their primary residence or vehicle.
If applicants qualify, they may receive up to a $2,500 limit per household for automotive or $5,000 limit for home insurance deductible.
Applicants may apply for one category only, and determination is based upon need and funding availability.
Proof of damage, income, insurance coverage, and proper identification are all required to apply.
To apply for the UWCK-AH Home and Automotive Insurance Deductible Assistance Program, call 305-735-1929.