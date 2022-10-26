MONROE COUNTY — As part of the state of Florida’s efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, Monroe County officials are encouraging businesses and homeowners to complete the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Internet Speed Test by the end of October.
The anonymous, 1-minute speed test may be completed on any device from any location to help identify opportunities for expanding broadband services in Florida, according to county officials.
“Participation will help the state of Florida identify gaps in high-speed internet service to advance the state’s overall broadband infrastructure expansion goals,” Monroe County IT Director Alan MacEachern said last week.
“Monroe County citizen participation is important in identifying broadband needs analysis and subsequent planning efforts.”
The results will populate on a public Broadband Availability Map in real time with the location’s internet speed and responsiveness.
This effort will play a key role in developing the state’s strategic plan for broadband and should become an asset to local communities and internet service providers as they assess current needs and build their broadband planning initiatives throughout the state, county officials say.