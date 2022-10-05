North Blackwater Drive in Stillwright Point was impassable Thursday morning as storm surge from Hurricane Ian continued to linger in the Key Largo neighborhood where tidal flooding has become increasingly frequent over the past decade.
North Blackwater Drive in Stillwright Point was impassable Thursday morning as storm surge from Hurricane Ian continued to linger in the Key Largo neighborhood where tidal flooding has become increasingly frequent over the past decade.
Photo provided by Emilie Caldwell Stewart
The remnants of a pier are strewn across the yard of a home adjacent to the Southernmost Point on Thursday morning.
ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen
The remains of an uprooted tree in the 700 block of Olivia Street await pickup on Thursday. Residents are asked to pile debris for removal, making sure to stay clear of fire hydrants and power poles.
ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen
Live-aboard residents return to the dinghy docks at Garrison Bite Marina to see what was left on Wednesday after Hurricane Ian passed by the Keys.
FLORIDA KEYS — Local government agencies and schools were back open Friday after Hurricane Ian slugged the island chain with sustained tropical storm force winds and several feet of floodwater.
Trees and power lines were downed, boats littered the shorelines and nearly 10,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storm, which dumped 6.7 inches of rain on the Lower Keys and 7.8 inches of rain in Islamorada during a three-day period starting Sept. 26, according to the National Weather Service.
North Blackwater Drive in Stillwright Point remained impassable Friday as storm surge from Ian continued to linger in the Key Largo neighborhood where tidal flooding has become increasingly frequent during the past decade.
The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District's system was initially under a great deal of stress due to bayside flooding. Crews were working around the clock to keep the system operational, the agency stated Thursday.
"It is very important that customers minimize toilet flushing, and using other water which enters the sewer system. This situation will continue through mid Saturday," the agency stated in a notice Thursday.
The highest flood waters in the Upper Keys were 2.5 feet above high tide on Blackwater Sound. Water levels dropped 6 inches Thursday and were expected to slowly recede.
Key Largo Fire Volunteer Department Capt. David Garrido reported flooding in Calusa Campground, Pirates’ Cove and areas by Lake Surprise. The department responded to a few emergency calls at Calusa Campground.
“Some of the meters that got affected by the flood started smoking, so we responded to that. We had the co-op go there to energize the meter boxes, but nothing major. We dodged a big one, I can tell you that,” he said.
Due to extensive flooding, the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center at 92800 Overseas Highway in Tavernier was closed on Thursday and Friday.
Storm-related damage in Islamorada was minimal, consisting primarily of downed trees, toppled business signs and bayside flooding, according to a report by Daniel Parobok, environmental planner and biologist for the village.
He noted a complete washout of Columbus Drive, Sunset Drive and Ocean Terrace.
“In general, the damage looks minor. There is sand and sargassum covering the roads. There is a telecom line down near the end of Orchid Street on the canal side.
Marathon saw oceanside street flooding in some low-lying areas late Tuesday night, particularly on streets between Vaca Cut and Sombrero Beach Road, followed by gulfside storm surge as Ian passed to the north toward Fort Myers.
There were no reported fatalities of local residents in the storm, but the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Wednesday from the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica after a Cuban migrant ship with nearly 30 people on board sank in the aftermath of Ian, according to Customs and Border Patrol.
Earlier, U.S. Border Patrol officers, along with support from Monroe County Sheriff's Office personnel, responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island. Four Cuban migrants were able to swim to shore, but indicated there were at least 23 other individuals on the vessel.
All migrants were brought to Lower Keys Medical Center, suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley.
In Key West, a major structure fire broke out Wednesday morning in a 16-unit apartment/business complex on Flagler Avenue.
Firefighters were called to the fire at the commercial building at 3201 Flagler Ave. at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. The building houses businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second floor. Crean did not have details or the cause of the blaze as of Wednesday morning.
Several homes were flooded in Key West, with early reports in the range of 100 residences.
Hurricane Ian prompted Naval Air Station Key West to evacuate 61 Navy personnel and families.
At 10 p.m., NAS Key West emergency responders evacuated 61 residents from base housing to Navy Gateway Inns & Suites after a higher-than-forecast storm surge unexpectedly flooded homes on the Truman Annex. Navy Federal Firefighters and first responders assisted with the evacuation.
While the storm was thrashing the Keys, the highest recorded wind speed was 97 mph, about 14 mile northwest of Key West, according to the National Weather Service. A speed of 79 mph was recorded at Key West International Airport. A wind speed of 66 mph was recorded in Marathon.