FLORIDA KEYS — Local government agencies and schools were back open Friday after Hurricane Ian slugged the island chain with sustained tropical storm force winds and several feet of floodwater.

Trees and power lines were downed, boats littered the shorelines and nearly 10,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storm, which dumped 6.7 inches of rain on the Lower Keys and 7.8 inches of rain in Islamorada during a three-day period starting Sept. 26, according to the National Weather Service.

tohara@keysnews.com