MARATHON — The Florida Keys’ longest serving judge, Ruth Becker, is retiring July 30.
County Judge Becker, who is also one of the longest seated judges in the state, has served on the bench since 1990 and has been re-elected without opposition ever since. She has presided over both criminal and civil county court cases at the Marathon Courthouse. She is an acting circuit judge in the criminal, civil, probate and mental health divisions in Marathon and has presided over Adult Drug Court since 1995.
“She is going to be greatly missed. The circuit will not be the same without her,” 16th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Mark Jones said. “I respect Judge Becker’s decision and it was a difficult one. ... She gave us plenty of time to prepare.”
Becker thanked former Judge Richard Fowler for “having the confidence in me to start handling circuit criminal court,” she said.
Becker takes some of the greatest pride in her work with the Adult Drug Court program, she said. Over the years, she has received letters and correspondence from those who successfully completed drug court and have remained clean and sober.
“It has been a special experience and I am proud to be part of that,” Becker said. “I believe in the philosophy of drug court and it has done so much to help addicts. It is an incredibly difficult road for them.”
Becker said she has “mixed emotions” about retiring.
“I love my staff and my colleagues,” she said. “But 30 years is a long time. I have been a judge longer than some attorneys have been alive.”
Becker also is a former president of the Hospice/VNA of the Florida Keys board of directors, a Big Sister who served on the board of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, a Helpline volunteer, past president of the Historic Florida Keys Foundation board of directors and past president of the board of Art Behind Bars.
Becker has also been active in the nonprofit social service community. She is a past member of the Zonta Club of Marathon and the Marathon Business and Professional Women’s Club and a mentor for Take Stock in Children.
She is also an accomplished athlete, an eight-time marathon runner competing in races in Boston and New York, among others. She is a two-time gold medal winner in the Law Enforcement Olympics half-marathon in Gainesville and Cocoa Beach and a one-time silver medal winner.
Becker, whose term expires next year, sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter on April 19 alerting him that she would be retiring at the end of July, she said.
The governor will next convene the local Judicial Nominating Commission, which is a nine-member board, to review applications of potential replacements, vet the applicants, and conduct public interviews and criminal background checks, said Monroe County government Attorney Bob Shillinger, who chairs the local commission.
The board will whittle down the list to between three to six applicants for the governor’s consideration, Shillinger said.
Shillinger encouraged local attorneys to apply now, as the application is lengthy, he said. The application can be found on the governor’s website at http://www.flgov.com.
The plan is to keep court proceedings functioning at the Marathon Courthouse, even if a replacement is not selected by July 30, Chief Judge Jones said. The plan would be to bring judges from Key West and Plantation Key to Marathon when needed, Jones said.
“I am committed to keep the same level of service in Marathon,” Jones said.
Local attorney Albert Kelly has filed to run for the seat.