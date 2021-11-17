PLANTATION KEY — A local judge has dismissed criminal charges against a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy accused of using a criminal database for a client of his private security business.
However, prosecutors plan to file amended charges against the deputy.
Circuit Judge Luis Garcia dismissed nearly 60 criminal charges against sheriff’s reserve deputy Lt. Tom Kiffney, who was arrested last year after allegedly logging into the sheriff’s office criminal databases for a client of his private security company. The client was the Ocean Reef Club.
Kiffney, 53, of Homestead, was charged with 30 third-degree felony counts of accessing a computer/electronic device without authorization.
The charges stated that Kiffney illegally accessed the computer system or accessed it without authorization. However, as a reserve deputy, Kiffney would be able to access the system.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office plans to refile charges because it is illegal to access the system for non-law enforcement purposes, Assistant State Attorney Val Winter said.
Kiffney’s attorney, Robert Turffs, contends the law was amended in October 2019 to include it being illegal to access the computer system for non-law enforcement purposes and the activities Kiffney is being charged criminally with occurred before the law was amended, he said.
Kiffney, who previously owned a gun shop in Key Largo, was employed as the security commander at the Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo when he learned the club was looking for a new company to run legal background checks on those entering the property, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Kiffney, who was then also employed part-time as a sheriff’s reserve deputy, created a for-profit company called Executive Backgrounds and pitched the company’s services to club officials without telling them he was the real financial benefactor, Linhardt said.
An associate of Kiffney agreed to act as a chief executive officer, also unbeknownst to club officials. Club officials ultimately decided to use Executive Backgrounds following Kiffney’s recommendation, Linhardt said.
Kiffney then accessed law enforcement databases, such as the Drivers and Vehicle Information Databases (DAVID) and Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC) systems, to run background checks using his sheriff’s office-issued laptop, Linhardt said. Kiffney would create reports based on that information and then forward them to club officials for their review and payment, reports say.
The quality of the Executive Background reports presented to club officials were poor compared to professional reports typically provided by companies the club formerly used, Linhardt said.
The club executives investigated further and notified Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay in April that they believed Kiffney was accessing the computer databases unlawfully. Ramsay notified his Major Crimes Unit of the allegations against Kiffney, Linhardt said.
Ramsay then formed a task force of investigators from the Major Crimes Unit, the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Linhardt said.
The investigation revealed that Kiffney had accessed both computer systems many times, generating about $131,916 worth of reports. Kiffney turned himself in to the sheriff’s office in Plantation Key.
He was subsequently fired from the Ocean Reef Club. His status as a reserve deputy was suspended when Ramsay was notified of the allegations. Kiffney then resigned as a reserve deputy soon thereafter while still under investigation.
Kiffney was hired by the sheriff’s office on April 4, 1992, as a full-time deputy. He was promoted to sergeant on July 29, 1996, and then lieutenant on Jan. 3, 2018, before retiring from full-time duty on Jan. 19, 2018. His salary upon retirement was $93,562.