HOMESTEAD — An administrative judge has thrown out a permit challenge filed by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, joined by Monroe County and the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, in response to Florida Power and Light’s request to continue running the closed-loop cooling canal system at Turkey Point.
Administrative Law Judge Cathy Sellers found that there was insufficient evidence that that continued use of the system threatens Monroe County’s drinking water supply and recommended that the Department of Environmental Protection grant the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to cool nuclear reactor Units 3 and 4.
Sellers found that FPL is sufficiently remediating the saltwater plume beneath the canal system that FKAA alleged is threatening its well field about 9.5 miles west of the cooling canals that withdraws fresh water from the Biscayne Aquifer for the island chain.
The 65 groundwater monitoring wells, eight cooling canal system surface water monitoring locations, 11 surface water monitoring locations, six porewater monitoring locations, cooling canal system perimeter inspections, best management practices plan and the thermal efficiency plan that FPL has in place to draw back the hypersaline plume is working, according to Sellers.
The monitoring is a result of FPL being under a state mandate to reverse the underground plume, which is spreading westward toward the Everglades, by 2026.
The company has also installed a recovery well system to draw up to 14 million gallons per day from the Upper Floridan Aquifer to be discharged into the canals to lower salinity levels and be injected below the earth’s surface in the boulder zone.
There are approximately 4.5 billion gallons of water in the 5,900-acre cooling canal system, which was dug in porous limestone. With high temperatures and drought, the water often evaporates and is left overly salty.
Renewal permits typically have been issued by the DEP for a five-year period and renewed for subsequent five-year periods. FPL has operated these canals since 1972.
“Thus, by the time the (cooling canal system) was constructed and became operational in 1973, saline water already had intruded inland along the coast, and saline ground water existed beneath the CCS site and in the deeper portions of the aquifer west of the current location of the CCS. Thus, portions of the Biscayne Aquifer located west of the CCS did not meet Class G-II8 ground water quality standards, even before construction and operation of the CCS,” Sellers wrote.
The plume isn’t a vertical line, but rather wedge-shaped, with lighter, more buoyant fresh water above it and denser and heavier saltwater below. It lurks at the bottom of the Biscayne Aquifer, according to Sellers.
“The 5.4 billion gallons per year of hypersaline water extracted by the (retraction well system) exceeds the approximately 4 billion gallons per year of water that discharges from the CCS into the ground water beneath, so that more hypersaline water is being withdrawn by the RWS than is being added to ground water by the CCS,” Sellers wrote.
“However, based on the estimated rate of movement of the saltwater interface of approximately 500 feet per year, the saltwater interface — if its movement is unchecked — is estimated to reach FKAA’s Biscayne Aquifer well field between 34 and 43 years.”
She found little evidence that the canals are seeping to nearby groundwater or harming seasgrass.
Monroe County and the FKAA declined comment.
“We see that seagrasses are being killed. There’s outward evidence of the hypersaline plume. This cooling canal system is the only one in the entire world,” said Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association Commodore Steve Friedman. “Couple that with the fact that it’s cut out of limestone and seeping into our Biscayne Aquifer and it still wasn’t enough evidence to keep the public safe. We’re not asking them to reduce power, to shut down, just find a better way.”