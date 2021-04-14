KEY LARGO — The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library System will reopen for in-person visits three days a week starting Monday, April 19. The branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada branch is also open three days a week: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.
The branches will return to a full schedule upon filling open vacancies. Visit keyslibraries.org for more information.