KEY WEST — Key West City Manager Greg Veliz may not be in that role much longer, as he has agreed to take a senior administrative position with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
The FKAA board voted unanimously last Friday to select Veliz for the deputy director position at the FKAA. He was among 49 people who applied from around the country and Canada.
“Of the 49 candidates, he was absolutely the best choice, and he will be the best fit,” FKAA board member Cara Higgins said.
Upon being chosen, Veliz told the board he would accept the position, Higgins said. His contract with the city requires him to give a 90-day notice, he told the board.
Veliz has been Key West’s city manager for the less than two years. He was hired in May 2019 after holding several senior positions within Key West city government.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, contacted by phone shortly after the FKAA meeting, was clearly taken unaware.
“I’m shocked because he had so much loyalty to the city of Key West and spent the last 16 years here,” she said.
Johnston added it was a difficult time to lose Veliz because union contract negotiations, where Veliz had been the lead presence in the past, are beginning, as is planning for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget cycle.
“We’re still recovering from COVID. We have lots of issues,” Johnston said about the challenges ahead for Key West.
Assistant City Manager Patti McLaughlin also appeared surprised by Veliz’ move. When asked if she would be interested in taking over as city manager, she said, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”
“Greg is not going to walk away. There is a process,” she said, adding, “Greg loves this city, loves this community. He will make sure the city has ample time to tie up loose ends.”
Johnston said if Veliz leaves, there will likely be a national search to replace him. As of Friday, Veliz had accepted the job but had not signed a formal contract. It is possible Key West City Commissioners may try to match the FKAA offer to keep Veliz, but the fact he accepted the FKAA job could make that moot.
That Veliz was interviewing for the FKAA position, the No. 2 slot at the agency, was revealed at the Feb. 17 Key West City Commission meeting, when Commissioner Greg Davila publicly asked Veliz whether the rumors were true. Since that meeting, Veliz had been meeting individually with commissioners to discuss salary, Johnston said.
Veliz confirmed at the Feb. 17 meeting he had been meeting with the FKAA and that he had to do what was “best for my family.” The next day, he acknowledged that his salary was the issue. His current position pays $180,000. The deputy director spot at the FKAA was advertised at $190,000 to $200,000.
“When a job comes up that pays more than I make and I feel I’m qualified, I’ve got ears. I’ve got eyes,” Veliz said.
His current city contract expires in August 2022.