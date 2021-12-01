KEY WEST — The Key West City Commission and the Monroe County Commission have reached an agreement on how many moorings need to be placed around the city to implement a state bill that would require stored and live-aboard vessels not in mooring fields to be moved every 90 days.
The government agencies had been at odds for the past several months about how many moorings needed to be placed to accommodate live-aboard boaters and stored boats currently anchored around Key West.
The state Legislature passed a bill during the last session requiring vessels within a mile of Key West Bight not in managed mooring fields to be moved every 90 days to prove they are not derelict or in danger of becoming derelict and sinking, which is an expensive problem in Monroe County. The state Legislature inserted language in the bill that stated the law can’t be implemented until 300 new moorings were placed around Key West.
The county and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member Robert Spottswood have since started to work with state legislators to draft a bill to reduce the number to between 70 and 100, as they argue 300 is too many and would take years to permit and install.
Some members of the Key West City Commission had been resistant to reducing the number, and City Commissioner Sam Kaufman had a resolution during the recent meeting agenda urging a phased-in compliance of 300 mooring balls.
However, County Commissioner Craig Cates, the former mayor of the City of Key West, spoke at the meeting and convinced the city commissioners to amend the resolution to call for 100 mooring balls at this time.
Cates called the 300 an “arbitrary” number that would be expensive and time-consuming to complete.
County, Key West and FWC representatives recently conducted a joint survey and found that there are 137 vessels within a mile of Key West Bight, Cates said.
The county and Spottswood are working to have a state bill drafted that would amend the law to reduce the number of moorings to 100 and not address live-aboard boaters until the 100 moorings are placed, but stored vessels would have to be moved every 90 days after the bill is passed.
Currently, the county is working on placing 40 moorings in Boca Chica Basin off Stock Island and has proposed placing 70 off Wisteria Island. The City of Key West will soon require no stored vessels be placed in the city mooring field, which would free up 30 mooring balls there, Cates and city officials said.
Several live-aboard boaters spoke at the Key West City Commission meeting, arguing against requiring live-aboard and stored vessels to move every 90 days. They said moving the vessels is worse for the environment because the anchors will constantly be pulled and dropped, and it’s safer and more secure for the anchors to be left in place.
However, Cates and the city commissioners reminded the boaters that the law requiring the vessels be moved was already passed by state Legislature, and the city and county are only trying to amend the law to reduce the number of moorings and require only stored vessels be moved before moorings are placed.
The state Legislature passed the law because Monroe County leads the state in the number of derelict vessels.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed annually at a cost of $240,000 a year, according to the FWC. The funds to pay for the removal come from local vessel registration fees, which could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
The FWC is currently processing the removal of 27 derelict vessels at a cost of $225,000, according to FWC Maj. Rob Beaton.